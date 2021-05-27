Scientists Find Limits in Human Life Through Research on Blood Markers





A team of researchers seems to have identified the total lifespan of the human body. They believe that the upper limit of the human body can be as high as 150 years, which lags the oldest human being, Jeanne Calment, by several years. Kalman died in 1997 at the age of 122. Researchers and doctors at Singapore-based biotechnology company Gero and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY have found blood markers that determine the progressive loss of elasticity in the human body and the age at which it occurred. Said that he investigated. Even with the best care, we have found that there is a limit to how long our bodies can maintain themselves, somewhere between 120 and 150 years.

The title of this study is that longitudinal analysis of blood markers reveals a progressive loss of resilience and predicts the limits of human lifespan. Studies have shown that loss of resilience in the human body is associated with chronic illness, increasing the risk of death from all causes. Not only that, but the recovery rate after stress was found to decrease with age, so the time required for recovery continued to increase.

According to this study, published in the journal Nature Communications, recovery time for 40-year-old adults was 2 weeks, but increased to an average of 6 weeks for 80-year-old adults. “This finding is based on two different biological measurements, blood test parameters on the one hand, and physical activity level recorded by a wearable device on the other,” according to a press release on the study at Eurek Alert online. Confirmed in the set “Science News Service.

Tim Pyrkov, head of Gero’s mHealth project and author of the study, made resilience calculations based on physical activity data streams implemented in the GeroSense iPhone app and made available to the research community via a web-based API. I said that it became. Extrapolation of the tendency shows that the human body loses its resilience and loses the ability to fully recover at some age between the ages of 120 and 150.

The study also found reduced resilience among individuals who did not suffer from major chronic illnesses. “As we age, more and more time is required for post-perturbation recovery, and on average, less and less time is spent approaching optimal physiological conditions,” he said.

Professor Andrey Gudkov, senior vice president and chairman of the Cell Stress Biology Division at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and co-author of the study, said the study was about human lifespan. According to the professor, these factors include aging, which is defined as progressive loss of resilience, and age-related illness as a “death executor” when the body loses resilience. “It explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases can only improve life expectancy, not maximal lifespan, unless true anti-aging therapies are developed,” he said. Said.

David Sinclair, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, said the study shows that recovery is an important sign of aging and may lead to the development of drugs to slow down the process and prolong health. He said he showed that.

