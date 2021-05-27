Thursday, May 27th, 10 Technical Information You Should Know Today





let’s start.

1. Amazon has acquired MGM for $ 8.45 billion. The purchase, announced yesterday, could increase Amazon Prime’s inventory to include MGM’s famous movies and TV shows, including James Bond, Legally Blonde, and Robocop. The following are included and not included in the transaction.

2. Google has approved the construction of a mega campus in San Jose. The project “Downtown West” covers 80 acres and offers thousands of offices, homes and shops. Check it out here.

3. Amazon is considering launching a physical pharmacy. Amazon Pharmacy leaders are discussing the use of Whole Foods locations and the creation of standalone sites. Details of that potential face-to-face pharmacy.

4. Bill Gates Money Manager Michael Larson has been accused of making racist and sexist comments. Larson reportedly told a black employee that he “lived in the ghetto.” Learn more about the spectacular claims of a former colleague.

5. Video game stocks are ready to become the next hot trade for millennials. According to one research firm, video game companies are gaining popularity among retail investors, and there are signals that more and more people are buying shares in the game platform Roblox. Why video games are so popular.

6. Popalazzi, a photo app that prohibits selfies, is exploding. The app surpassed the free app chart on Apple’s US App Store after its debut on Monday. The mechanism of the app is as follows.

7. In the cheers from Redditors, BlackBerry’s share surged 12%. Redditors used rocket emoji to express the feeling that the stock price “goes to the moon” (which is what it means). Watch the BlackBerry rally.

8. GameStop is building an NFT platform to transform the game into an Amazon. GameStop said it is looking for engineers, designers, gamers, marketers and community leaders to build the platform. Please check this out for details.

9. A former Microsoft director said he was asked to resign because he disagreed with CEO Satya Nadella. Maria Clau pushed back and was asked to resign after a meeting for high-tech women, where Nadella said women should rely on “karma” to raise their salaries. How Microsoft “silent” Klawe.

10. One of Uber’s cheapest ride-hailing services, UberPool operates in more expensive and fewer cities. Uber shut down its super-cheap shared ride service last year when COVID-19 was a hit. Now UberPool is almost unrecognizable and there are no big discounts or route restrictions. This is the reason.

