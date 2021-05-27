Wrong policy, wrong time: Don’t interfere with American innovation





In the enthusiasm to pass the 2017 Tax Cuts and Employment Act, Congress included a clause that would soon change the way innovative American companies explain their investment in R & D, without consideration of debate or consequences. It seems. It is imperative that Congress amend this provision before it unknowingly damages American research firms and their growth drivers.

In the midst of global competition, at the very moment when we need to encourage and invest in innovation through research and development, we are faced with pending tax provisions that do the exact opposite. Without corrective action, the Tax Reduction and Employment Act of January 1, 2022 would result in higher R & D investments by companies. The law requires companies to amortize these costs over a five-year period instead of accounting for those costs for the year. In other words, you can only deduct 20% of your annual expenses.

Demanding companies to capitalize and amortize these costs would be a significant and effective tax increase, weakening what was one of the fundamental drivers of American technological progress. These changes will discourage R & D investment in the United States and undermine US innovation, especially when our economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, when Congress discussed tax cuts and employment legislation, this received little attention as Congress was certain to review, revise, or revoke this provision. Instead, as the implementation date approached, it was almost forgotten and the proposed fix was ignored. Full enforcement of this law is now imminent, which has already adversely affected companies’ R & D investment decisions.

We urge Congress to enact bipartisan House and Senate legislation (HR1304 and S749, respectively) that were introduced to remove the amortization requirement for R & D expenses. This would be in line with the promotion from both the Biden administration and parliament to counter the interests of China’s R & D.

Since 1954, American innovation has been partially boosted by tax laws that allow companies to deduct R & D expenses immediately in the year they are invested. This helped stimulate research that led to countless inventions, improvements, and technological breakthroughs, which in turn promoted America’s technological advantage and sustainable economic growth. It also led to our ultimate victory in the Cold War when the United States finally faced a peer who intended to undermine us and drive us out of global leadership.

Today, we are again at the pinnacle of a rules-based international order, facing the United States and its peers who intend to replace our values. The Chinese Communist Party, like the Soviet Union after World War II, is in every respect to challenge the leadership of our country, not to mention being in an economically and strategically superior position. .. As the 2018 Defense Strategy correctly points out, we have re-entered the world and era of competition between the great powers.

During the Cold War, the Soviet economy did not approach 50% of the Americas, but this time the economies of our competitors will soon outpace ours, dominate emerging technologies and hunt down the market with advanced talent. Is the goal. If you can’t develop or buy advanced technology, you’re willing to steal it.

China is estimated to steal about $ 600 billion in intellectual property annually. At the same time, we are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the technology sector through programs such as Made in China 2025, Thousand Talents Program and other nationally coordinated efforts.

In fact, in some emerging technology areas, China is already at or above the United States. This includes technologies that are important for Japan’s security, such as hypersonic aircraft and directed energy. In other areas, from artificial intelligence to biotechnology, China did not keep its investment and its intentions secret. The Chinese Communist Party applies these technologies with the same lack of ethical constraints that enable Uighur ethnic cleansing, support the creation of Orwell’s Social Credit system, and continue to obscure the origins of previous pandemics. 3 million people have died worldwide.

And with regard to the rules-based international system, he flaunted international law, destroyed coral reefs in the South China Sea, built outposts, then armed them, severely abolished the treaty with Britain, and shattered Hong Kong.

Given all the challenges America is already facing with its science and technology dominance, it is foolish to impede the ability of American industry to innovate further.

Retired US Air Force General Hawk Carlisle is President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Defense Industrial Association. He previously led the Air Combat Command. Mark Lewis is the secretary general of the NDIA Emerging Technologies Institute. He was previously the Director of Defense Research and Engineering at the US Department of Defense.

