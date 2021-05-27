The new Siri remote for Apple TV has big and confusing features.Here’s how to organize





Apple’s new set-top boxes don’t look that different, but the remote control is a whole different story.

Eli Blumenthal / CNET

The new Siri Remote for Apple set-top boxes, including the brand new Apple TV 4K, is a game changer. It’s bigger and therefore harder to lose, or at least it’s a practical theory. It also has a dedicated button for controlling the TV, throwing away the annoying touchpad used on previous remote controls.

Instead, it has a new iPod-like Click Wheel that navigates with touch gestures, and an outer ring that pushes for more precise control, such as skipping back and forth in 10-second increments.

But, as is often the case with new products, not everything you want to do is clear. With Siri Remote, there was no way to fast forward or rewind (also known as scrubbing). Actually, I discovered it by chance. Instead of waiting for a misunderstanding, you can use this guide to jump back and forth quickly and easily while watching the show.

Fast forward and rewind with Siri Remote

If you’re watching a movie and want to get back to the scene quickly, press Pause or select the button to pause what you’re watching. Then place your thumbs on both sides of the outer ring. This is important. Please do not move. After about a second, a small circle with a dot inside the ring will appear on the timeline. The dots start moving in a partial circle within a small icon. This is a clue to do the same.

The key to making this work properly is to wait a second after touching the outer ring.

Move your thumb clockwise to move forward, or counterclockwise to move backward. You will notice that the playback position on the timeline moves with it.

It took a few trials to discover and master this new technique, so don’t be frustrated if you find yourself struggling.

Also, there seems to be a bug in the current software. Instead of moving the playback spot in the same direction as you’re spinning around the paddlewheel, Apple TV moves the show you’re watching back and forth. Talk about annoyance.

Hopefully it will be fixed by Apple in a future software update to TVOS. Now that you’ve mastered this new feature, here are five new Siri Remote tricks. If you’re worried about getting an Apple TV 4K, read the Apple TV 4K review. Also, if you’re new to Apple TV, here are some tricks to help.

