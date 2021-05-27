Google Messages is preparing to pin the conversation to the top





Google Messages has received several new features in the last few months, including calendar event suggestions, scheduled message support, automatic OTP removal, a unified emoji menu, and a new Samsung phone UI. In addition, a recent app disassembly revealed that Google is working on more useful features of the app, such as split-screen display on tablets and support for sending messages using paired phones. These features haven’t been exposed to users on stable channels yet, but we’ve discovered more upcoming features with the decomposition of Google Message 8.1.050.

Decomposition of the APK often predicts the features that may arrive in future updates of the application, but it is possible that any of the features described here will not work in future releases. This is because these features are not currently implemented in live builds and may be pulled by developers at any time in future builds.

Google Message 8.1.050 has begun to be published to users via the Play Store. The decomposition of the latest update reveals new strings pointing to two new features: fixed conversation support and the ability to star specific messages. The new string indicates that future fixed conversation features will allow you to pin a conversation to the top of the conversation list, making it easily accessible as soon as you open the app.

Fixed on

Release the lock from above

Can fix conversations up to% 1 $ d

Fixed% 1 $ d for% 2 $ d conversations

As you can see in the screenshot attached, the app allows you to pin up to 3 conversations. However, because the string contains variable values, Google may increase or decrease the number of fixed conversations before the feature is exposed to users.

In addition to the fixed conversation feature, we have discovered a new string that points to the upcoming starred message feature. These strings will allow you to immediately star a particular message in Google Messages, and later you will be able to use the app’s search feature to find the starred message. Is shown.

With star

With star

Undo

The star has been deleted

The string also shows that every starred message will have a new star badge, indicating that the message can be identified quickly, but I’m not sure where it will appear in the final release. Share screenshots as soon as you can manually enable this feature.

Please note that these features are not included in the current version of Google Messages. We will update this post as soon as it becomes available to users in a future update.

