Investing in companies that lead digital innovation





The US economy is in the midst of major changes, which can be difficult to see.

In future webcasts, Kevin O’Leary: Investing in Leading Digital Innovation Companies, Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments. Connor O’Brien, CEO and President of O’Shares ETF Investments, shares his views on the megatrends driving this transformation and how to invest in fast-growing companies and subsectors that are leading digital innovation. Most investors who are obsessed with “old technology” remain unprepared for the next decade of the economy. A thoughtful approach is essential to success, as not all industries and companies are affected equally.

“The pandemic has forced companies to change rapidly, accelerating the digital transformation of the US economy. The US economy is called” America 2.0 “and has six years of digital transformation for six months. Can be summarized in. Companies adopt technology and sell directly to their customers to increase profit margins. According to O’Shares ETF Investments, award-winning candidates will grow even faster, enabling digital transformation by providing digital survival tools not only for Amazon, but also for cybersecurity, data, cloud and other B2B services. May include companies that do.

Investors can look to funds like the OShares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) as a way to expose themselves to this uptrend. This strategy captures the growth of new technologies driven by the megatrends of e-commerce and digital innovation, and provides access to today’s Internet giants and potential giants of the future.

OGIG is a rules-based ETF designed to provide investors with the means to invest in the largest global companies that derive most of their revenue from the Internet and e-commerce sectors that show quality and growth potential. .. OGIG’s top portfolio includes companies such as Amazon, Alibaba Group, Googles Alphabet, Tencent Holdings, Microsoft and Facebook.

The structure of ETFs provides sufficient leverage for attractive national and international e-commerce trends.

Financial advisors who want to know more about the leading companies in digital innovation can sign up for the webcast on Thursday, May 27th.

