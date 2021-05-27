What I really learned from Instagram hiding like a count





In April 2019, Instagram announced that it would test its feed without likes as questions about the impact of social networks on mental health increased. People who post images on the network can see how many people have sent hearts, but the total number of hearts is not open to the public.

About the young man, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in November, just before the test arriving in the United States. The idea is to decompress Instagram, reduce competition, give people more space to connect with loved ones and focus on inspiring them. But it really focuses on young people.

After more than two years of testing, Instagram today announced its findings. Removing likes doesn’t seem to decompress Instagram meaningfully for young people and others. Therefore, likes remain published by default. However, all users will be able to switch it off as needed for the entire feed or for each post.

I’ve heard from people and experts that what doesn’t look like a count is beneficial to some and annoying to others. Blog post.

It turned out to be quite polarized.

At first glance, this movement feels like an amazing anti-climax. The company has invested more than two years in testing these changes and Mosseri himself told Wired that he spent a lot of time on this when the company started the project. For some time, Instagram seemed to be on the verge of a fundamental transformation from influencer-led social media reality shows to something more intimate and humane.

In 2019, this private metric, friend-first approach was completed by Instagram’s eternal rival, Snapchat. And the idea of ​​getting rid of likes, views, followers, and other popular scoreboards got a lot of attention in some circles. The artist’s Ben Grossers Demetricator project has created a set of tools to implement ideas through browser extensions and has done a positive review.

So what happened on Instagram?

In a briefing with reporters this week, Moselli found that there was really little difference in how people felt or how much they used the experience. However, it has become quite polarized. Some people really like it, others hate it.

At that last point, he added: You can check some of my @mentions on Twitter.

The New York Times reported last year that while Instagram was running tests, more and more research found that there was limited evidence linking smartphone and social network use to changes in mental health. Just this month, a 30-year study of teenagers and technology at Oxford University reached a similar discovery.

Keep in mind that social networks are not always good for teenagers and others. It’s just that they don’t move the needle too much in their mental health. Assuming that is true, it’s not surprising that the impact of changes to the user interface of individual apps is also limited.

At the same time, I do not write down this experiment as a failure. Rather, I think it highlights the lesson that social networks often hesitate to learn. Strict and versatile platform policies make people miserable.

For example, consider the voice of a minority of Instagram users who want to view their feed in chronological order. Or Facebook users who want to pay to turn off ads. Or, look at all the impossible questions related to speech determined at the platform level, if it’s better to solve with a personal question.

Last month, Intel was roasted online after unveiling Bleep, an AI tool for censoring voice chat during multiplayer online video games. If you’ve played online shooters, you may not have spent the entire afternoon without being exposed to racist, misogynist, and homophobic speeches. (Usually from 12 years old.) But Intel said it would put the choice in the hands of the user rather than censoring everything. Heres Ana Diaz at Polygon:

The screenshots show the software’s user preferences and show a sliding scale that allows you to choose from all, some, most, or all of the categories of malicious expressions such as racism, alien exclusion, and misogyny. There is also an N-word toggle.

Currently, listening to all racism is the default for most in-game chats today, and even if the screenshots generate many valuable memes and jokes, switching all racism is ours. Naturally upset. Intel explained that it built such a setting to explain the fact that people may accept listening languages ​​from friends that they don’t want strangers to hear.

But I think the basic idea of ​​sliders for speech issues is good. It seems ridiculous to enforce one global standard, as it is today’s standard, as some issues, especially those related to non-sexual nudity, vary widely from culture to culture. From seeing as many photos as you like to seeing breastfeeding photos in your feed, allowing users to build their own experience feels like a clear solution.

Expanded user selection clearly benefits both people and the platform

There are some obvious limitations here. Technology platforms add undue complexity to the product and cannot require users to make an unlimited number of decisions. Enterprises need to draw a tough line around tricky issues such as hate speech and misinformation. And the introduction of choices, like all software, does not change the fact that most people simply stick to the defaults.

However, expanding user choice is clearly in the interests of both people and the platform. People have access to software that maps more closely to their culture and tastes. The platform can also offload an unsolvable set of mysteries from the policy team to an enthusiastic user base.

There are already signs beyond today that this future is upon us. Reddit gave us an early glimpse of the policy of setting a hard floor for platform rules while raising the cap by introducing additional rules for individual sub-Reddit. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey predicts a world where users can choose from a variety of feed ranking algorithms.

With a like decision, Moseri is moving in the same direction.

After all, the clearest path to progress was what we already believed in, giving people choice, he said this week. I think we should do more.

This column was published in collaboration with Platformer, a daily newsletter on Big Tech and democracy.

