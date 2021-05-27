James Murdoch, Google Executive-Hollywood Reporter Set for Tribeca X 2021 (Exclusive)





At the 2021 Tribeca Festival, James Murdoch and Google executives joined the panel discussion lineup as part of the annual Tribeca X Brand Entertainment celebration.

Murdoch, who acquired a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises by Lupa Systems in 2019, talks with Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon about the lessons learned from the pandemic, racial justice and natural disaster movements, and recovery opportunities. ..

Announced in partnership with Roku, Programming Day begins with a conversation with Roku CEO Anthony Wood about the future of television streaming and entertainment.

Other highlights include how Google uses the power of storytelling to users and watch between Google CMO Lorraine Twohill and tech giant VP and creative lab founder Andy Berndt. Includes conversations about how to connect with others. Discussion of “Creator Economy” between Lion Tree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff and NBC News Senior Business Correspondent and MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle. A conversation about diversity and inclusion on the screen and behind the camera, hosted by Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Mark Pritchard. A panel featuring executives from Johnson & Johnson, BBDO, Cadillac, UTA Marketing, and Hewlett-Packard.

“New York City is a global epicenter of commerce and entertainment, and Tribeca X is where marketing leaders and innovative creators meet,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Festival and Enterprise. Stated. “As the city reopens, we are honored to be able to work with some of the most influential marketers of the year. Their amazing work under special circumstances is how to leverage creative storytelling for change. Reflects. “

The festival also announced the finalists screened at the festival and the judges of the Tribeca X Award, which was awarded the collaboration of the best brands and filmmakers for feature films, short films, episode series and immersive films. ..

The finalists of the feature film are Dear Santa, a documentary about the United States Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” program, and Wal-Mart’s Above & Beyond.

The finalists for the short film are Apple’s Lunar New Year, IWC Schaffhausen’s coffee shop name, HP’s Dear Future Me, FOXY’s Pope of Dope, and KitchenAid’s A Woman’s Place.

The finalists in the episode series are Square’s Black Owned and Dove Hair’s The DCut.

The immersive finalists are Current in Brookfield Properties and Day Zero in MongoDB.

The award-winning project will be judged by a judge consisting of Gray’s chief creative officer Justin Armor, DoorDash’s consumer marketing director David Bornov, filmmaker Morgan Cooper, and majority founder Sena Inkesugi. Will be chosen.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will be held from June 9th to 20th. Learn more about Tribeca X.

