E-Commerce Startup Wayflyer Raises $ 76 Million And Sees Global Expansion — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Wayflyer, a revenue-based funding platform for e-commerce merchants, has announced a $ 76 million Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital.

We also received support from partners at DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com).

Cash will be used to support Wayflyer’s product development and international expansion.

Wayflyer has also signed a partnership with Adobe Commerce to expand its debt facility by another $ 100 million and increase its capital development capabilities.

Wayflyer CEO Aidan Corbett said: We exist to support the growth of our e-commerce business and reduce the traditional barriers we face as it grows in size.

The rapid growth since its launch demonstrates the strength of this proposal and its relentless focus on customer service, and has only gnawed at the surface of this huge market.

The number of direct-to-consumer brands launched daily continues to amaze us and is excited about the next stage of our mission to become a growth platform for merchants trying to realize their potential. I will.

Dan Ahrens, a partner at Left Lane Capital, commented: Wayflyer has become a major player in the e-commerce ecosystem by solving the biggest challenges faced by merchants.

They have unleashed the growth of many entrepreneurs, and their strong customer reviews show that they are deeply trusted partners of many major brands.

The Wayflyer team is world class and has a differentiated understanding of the factors that drive the size of the e-commerce market. I am excited to work with them along this journey. “







