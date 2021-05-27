Many identity crises of “Sonic the Hedgehog”





Sonic Adventure became a seller of the system when it was launched in September 1999 with the Namcos weapon-based fighter Soul Caliber. Adventure and its sequels show that Sonics has renewed the franchise’s confident new direction of calm and maturity.

Sonic Heroes: Trying to please everyone

Despite consistently good hardware and software, Sega struggled financially and announced its withdrawal from the console business in 2001. The company has shifted to becoming a third-party developer on all major consoles. This period is remembered as a period of confusion with the myriad ports of games like Phantasy Star Online, Virtua Fighter 4, and of course both Sonic Adventure games. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Sonic’s games have become the main rival console, the Nintendo GameCube.

The Sonic Team holds the reins of the franchise and is working to become Sonic Heroes, a multi-platform platformer in the 2003s. The game appealed to more viewers while maintaining the colorful and fast-paced gameplay of Sonic Adventure. This meant a unique rationalization of gameplay. The player chose a team of three to navigate the game world. The Sonic Team’s choice to start anew rather than offering fans a sequel to the popular Sonic Adventure series turns out to be suspicious.

I’m hitting the bottom of the rock and trying to start over

On the surface, it seemed that Sonic had found himself. He continued to move from one adventure to the next. However, after Sonic Heroes, Sega transformed the Sonic Team into a Sega Studio. This was a move to anticipate internal development issues over the next few years.

The first title of the team. Shadow the Hedgehog was a spin-off starring one of the more recognizable characters in Sonic Adventure 2. The game was a good starting point for gameplay, with the shooting elements found in Sonic Adventure 2’s shadow sequence now dominating the game. Shadow the Hedgehog may have been a commercial failure, but in the end it sold well and contributed to Sonic’s new direction.

Can you guess where Sonic ran next? Return to the race. Sonic Riders was created like its inspiration, Sonic R, but focused on the growing popularity of esports, which was still in its infancy in 2006. Sonics jumped into the 7th generation consoles (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3), to say the least, uninspired. The next game was set up for some sort of playback. It will go back to the beginning and capture the magic of the original 16-bit game for next-generation consoles.

Like the Sonic X-treme, the beloved mascot was hit by another speed bump and identity crisis. Yuji Naka resigned from the project. Sega executives put a lot of the same pressure on Sega Studios, emphasizing how important it is for the game to be a complete restart of the franchise. They applied a strict deadline, which quickly contributed to the development. For a game that Sonics was positioned to embark on a true adulthood with confidence and enthusiasm, it was the worst of the franchise as a whole. Sonic fans pointed out a reboot as the cause of Sonic’s bottoming out. This is the curse of Sonic and subsequent franchise games.

Sonic Super Speed

You can see the rise and fall of Sega by looking at the iconic mascot. Thirty years ago, the blue hedgehog tricked fans everywhere and thought the hedgehog actually ran fast and was blue. Sonic captured the excitement of gamers, grew up with them and set milestones one after another, but had to take many hurdles and lessons.

