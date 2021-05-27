Dragon Quest 12, 5 Dragon Quest games announced





The Dragon Quest series is getting six new games, as announced in the series’ 35th Anniversary Live Stream. This list includes Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Fate, 2D remakes of Dragon Quest III, and more.

Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate was the biggest announcement, but only the logo was released. According to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, RPGs are more mature than other Dragon Quest games. The command system, or combat mechanics, is completely different from the rest of the series, and player choice plays a role.

Dragon Quest III has been remade with Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake in Octopath Traveler’s graphic style. The game features stylized HD-2D graphics. It will be released worldwide at the same time on the console. In an interview part of the live stream, Yuji Horii announced that he plans to remake Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II in a similar way.

Dragon Quest Treasures is a whole new game that follows Dragon Quest XI’s passing thief Eric and his sister Mia. Nothing else is revealed about the game, as both the console and the release date are unconfirmed. The trailer features Eric not only collecting treasures across the open world, but also summoning a drakey to help him double-jump. Yuji Horii has hinted that a new Dragon Quest Monsters game will be announced soon, but no other details have been revealed.

Dragon Quest KeshiKeshi is a free match-3 puzzle game that will be available on iOS and Android devices later this year. The trailer showed off a graffiti-like art style and a cute stylized eraser with the faces of the series’ iconic characters and monsters. In the game, the player needs to match the eraser in order to erase the monster.

Dragon Quest X Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year with the release of version 6 of the game. Little is known about what will be included in version 6, but the trailer will feature Dragon Quest IX Starry Sky Sentinel objects. This could mean that the player interacts with more Celestrians, and perhaps the world tree Yggdrasil.

Finally, Dragon Quest X Offline has been declared a cousin version of Dragon Quest X Online. The game is played completely solo and has a modified art style to make the game look more cute and nostalgic. Dragon Quest X Offline has the same story as the online version. Both Dragon Quest X Offline and version 6 will be released only in Japan.

