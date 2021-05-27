An expensive but valuable upgrade to the Apple TV





It’s hard to swallow the price, but the new Siri Remote is a huge improvement over the previous one, so you’ll need to get most of it.

If you already have an Apple TV 4K, it’s not worth the replacement. Sure, the second-generation Apple TV 4K can play 4K HDR content at 60fps, but there’s not much need for it yet. There is also support for eARC. If these features are a very important edge case, consider buying a new model.

For everyone else, pick up the Apple TV 4K you already have. (However, if you have an Apple TV HD, it’s probably time to upgrade). On the other hand, SiriRemote may be worth your money. It can be purchased separately for $ 59 and works with existing Apple TV HD and 4K units. Its price tag gives a little sticker shock to a fairly simple remote, but it really improves the usability of Apple’s streaming hardware.

Big but still small

The old Siri Remote was absolutely small. With a height of 4.8 inches and a thickness of 1/4 inch, I lost my hand. To make matters worse, it was so symmetrical that it was often accidentally turned upside down because all the buttons were in the middle of the two flat areas. The top area is an end-to-end clickable touchpad that feels like the bottom area of ​​the blank and seems to be designed to facilitate as many accidental taps and swipes as possible.

The new Siri Remote is only 0.5 inches taller than the old one, but it makes a big difference in manageability.

Jason Cross / IDG

The new design incorporates some design clues from the old second-generation Apple Remote. It’s just 0.5 inches tall and a bit narrow, but still quite small. But that 0.5 inch makes all the difference. Combined with the asymmetrical face control, it’s now easy to use without looking. This is an important feature of the remote control.

Easy navigation

The old clickpad no longer accidentally taps or swipes. The new Siri Remote has a circular touch-sensitive D-pad with a clickable touchpad in the center. You can swipe if you want, but the streaming app includes an interface built around separate up / down / left / right commands as it is used on all other platforms around the world. Often there is. These apps were a hassle to use with older Siri Remotes, but now they’re just right.

Apple also has a new scrubbing feature that is a kind of hit and miss. Pause the video, touch the navigation circle, press and hold for 1 second, and you’ll see a round “jog dial” icon on the seek bar. You can now scrub the video by moving your finger around the circle. It feels like you’re using the old iPod Click Wheel and is a great way to get to where you want it quickly and accurately. After all, there’s a good reason why professional editing stations often have a jogging dial.

I find it absolutely correct to scrub a video with a remote control like the iPod’s Click Wheel.

Jason Cross / IDG

But that doesn’t always work. I was able to successfully participate in content streamed from TV apps, Hulu and Netflix, but apps with their own playback interfaces such as Peacock and YouTube are still not working.

The menu button is now a back button, but this is a rename, not a feature change. (After all, the menu doesn’t actually pop up when you press the menu button.) However, the Apple TV app is a bit inconsistent in what it does when you press the back button. Some stop playback and back up the steps, while others clear interface elements without stopping playback. I have no idea if I’m quitting the app or going back to a higher level interface. This has always been a problem, and the buttons are specially labeled, so Apple can enforce some standards a bit better, but it’s not the remote fault.

New button in new location

The new circular directional pads and click pads have been significantly improved, but adding some new buttons will also help a lot.

There is a power button on the upper right, which is level with the face, so it is unlikely that you will accidentally press it. Press and hold for a few seconds to put everything to sleep and power off the device controlled by HDMI-CEC. Press and hold the TV button for a few seconds at any time to launch Control Center[スリープ]You can choose, but this is faster and easier.

The new mute button is an addition that has been postponed for a long time. Apple inferred that people just paused watching on-demand video, but livestreaming video (or music) isn’t new, and adding a mute button is a fix that’s been delayed for years.

The Siri button has moved to the far right and is positioned higher, but it’s within easy reach, so it’s the same as holding down the side button on your iPhone. It is more natural and less prone to accidental activation.

It makes much more sense to put the Siri button sideways.

Jason Cross / IDG

Not all new features. Some of the old features are missing. Older Siri Remotes had accelerometers and gyroscope sensors used in some games. New ones get rid of them, but they probably won’t be overlooked. Even more frustrating is the lack of FindMy support. It makes some sense why Apple doesn’t want the extra cost of putting the U1 chip remotely, but it has Bluetooth 5.0. If you just chirp and inadvertently leave it in another room or slip into a sofa cushion, there’s no reason you couldn’t get FindMy’s support.

The price is high, but it’s still worth it

Face it, $ 59 is too much for this remote. The whole Roku Ultra is just $ 10 higher than that!

However, unless you have a high-end programmable remote control like Harmony, the Siri Remote could be the only way to interface with your Apple TV hardware. It’s so important and the old Siri Remote is so bad that it’s worth considering upgrading to this new one.

