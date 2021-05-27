Google warns about manual actions for UGC spam





Google has published a blog post recommending that your site not be used for user-generated content (UGC) spam. They warned that pages that tolerate UGC spam are at risk of manual action penalties.

Manual operation can result in loss of traffic.

Google article warned:

“Under the principles set out in Google’s webmaster guidelines, this may cause Google to take manual action on the affected pages.”

User Generated Content Spam

Spammers and link builders tend to create profiles in forums for the purpose of leaving links in profiles and in some cases posts. Increasingly, forum spammers are starting to hide links within forum posts by blackening them so that they don’t turn blue as usual.

Google has cited the following problematic UGC areas:

Forum Guestbook Social Media Platform File Uploader Free Hosting Service Internal Search Service

The types of spam that Google warns are:

“Spam content like this can harm your site or your users in several ways.

Poor quality content that is part of a website can affect the overall ranking of your site.

Spam content can direct users to unwanted or harmful content, such as sites that contain malware or phishing, and can damage the site’s reputation.

Unintended traffic from irrelevant content on your site can slow down your site and increase your hosting costs.

Google may remove or demote pages overrun by third-party-generated spam to protect the quality of our search results. “

Will manual actions be coming soon on forums and other UGC sites?

UGC spam crackdowns may take place. This can be read as a warning to the publisher to clean up the site before the manual action is initiated.

Tips for preventing and detecting UGC spam

Google has provided many tips for fighting spam, most of which may definitely be familiar to anyone who runs a forum.

Tips for finding and removing spam: Use capture to block automatic account creation and turn on the moderation feature that requires account validation by email Site spam that bans guest posts and moderate post permissions for new members Monitor content and clean up issues Register with the Google Search Console to see manual actions Identify and terminate spam accounts Prevent untrusted content from being viewed or followed by Google Search Google We recommend that you use the noindex meta tag for untrusted areas and use nofollow on UGC links. Integrate UGC content into a centralized file path or Directory This is an interesting suggestion. To make it easier to find spam created by hackers using automated scripts, we recommend that you create a directory where you can integrate UGC content. Keep your web software up to date Fight spam with Google Alerts

Google recommends that you use Google Alerts to receive alerts when spam content is being created on your site.

The way to do this is to perform a site colon search (site 🙂 using spam keywords and set Google alerts for those searches. When spammers use these keywords to create spam, they trigger a warning email from Google.

This is how Google explains it:

“… Use Google Search site: operator and commercial or adult keywords that are not relevant to your site’s topic to check your site for unexpected or spam content, for example. [site:your-domain-name viagra] Or [site:your-domain-name watch online] To detect irrelevant content on your site … “

Hunt down UGC spam

It may be wise to treat this blog post as a warning in advance that a manual penalty for UGC spam is in progress. The best thing to do is to check your site for spam content, spam links and spam user profiles and get rid of them as soon as possible.

Don’t assume that your site is spam free. Check it out today.

Quote

Prevent part of the site from being abused by spam

