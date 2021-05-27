Pokemon Gofest 2021: Dates, ticket prices and limited editions announced





Pokemon Gofest will be back as an online event in July of this year, similar to the virtual Gofest held in 2020 in response to the pandemic. Niantic, the developer of Pokmon Go, will hold a two-day virtual event Thursday, July 17-18, local time from 10 am to 6 pm, reducing ticket prices to just $ 4.99 Announced.

Tickets for last year’s Pokemon Go Fest were $ 14.99, and this year’s price cuts will mark the fifth anniversary of Pokemon Go’s launch on July 6, 2016.

Pokemon Gofest 2021 has a music festival theme. Depending on the theme, ticket buyers will have to choose between two ticket variations. One features Pikachu Rock Stars or the other features Pikachu Pop Stars (Niantic says they are tradable). Depending on the ticket chosen by the player, Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star will appear in the wild, and players will fill in the Gofest in-game band with Galarian Ponita, Galarian Zigzagun, Gardevoir, Flygon and themed music Match the Pikachu you can get the outfit you made. Music-themed Pokemon such as Chimecho, Kricketot, and Audino will also appear.

Pokemon Go in-game music will also change during the gofest, based on the player’s ticket selection. Junichi Masuda, a Pokemon music producer, has created new music for this event. A rock’n’rolling track for Pikachu rock star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu pop star Stan.

Pokemon Gofest 2021 revives last year’s hourly habitat. Each habitat in the game will feature the following Pokemon that spawn more frequently in the wild.

Jungle: Strike, Aipom, Froakie Desert Mountains: Skull Molly, Shieldon, Hippopotas Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swable, Aromomora Cave: Loggen Lola, Galarian Stanfisk, Dino

Gofest ticket holders also have access to region-specific Pokemon such as Chatot, Soak, and Throw during the event. In addition, shiny versions of Whistur, Chimecho, Audino, Sympole, Unown F, Sawk and Throh will make their Pokemon Go debut. Saturday’s raid will feature Galarian ponitas and Galarian zigzagoons in special costumes.

On Sunday in Pokemon Gofest 2021, more emphasis will be placed on the assault. Niantic didn’t reveal which Pokemon would appear in the July 18 raid, but the developers made fun of some of your favorites coming back for this epic celebration. Niantic plans to encourage raids with additional XP and a surge in raid passes. From Niantic:

Completing the raid battle will earn an additional 10,000 XP as a raid reward. Rotate Jim’s photo disc to get up to 10 raid passes. These can be used for face-to-face raids. Complete timed surveys to earn up to 8 remote raid passes. These can be used to participate in raids from anywhere. Get a free event bundle that includes 3 remote raid passes! It will be available for purchase in the shop from 10 am to 6 pm local time on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Niantic did not release details of the Mythical Pokemon of Gofest 2021. At a previous event, Niantic released mythical Pokemon such as Celebi, Jirachi, and Victini for ticket owners. Given this year’s musical theme, Meloetta, a Unova melody Pokemon (not yet added to Pokemon Go), seems to fit logically.

For more information on Pokemon Gofest 2021, please visit the game’s official website. Tickets for Go Fest 2021 can be purchased at the in-game shop.

