Google CEO Sundar Pichai on new social media rules: comply with local legislation and work constructively





Google has promised to comply with local legislation and is constructively involved in the government’s scrutiny and adoption of regulatory frameworks to meet the prospects for rapidly evolving technology, said its CEO Thunder. Pichai said Thursday.

“Clearly in the early stages, the local team is working very hard. We always respect the local laws of every country we do business with and work constructively. Clear transparency We have prepared a sex report and will emphasize it in transparency at the request of the government, Mr. Pichai said in a virtual meeting with reporters selected from the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that the free and open internet is “basic” and India has a long tradition.

As a company, we are very clear about the value of the free and open Internet and the benefits it brings, we support it, we are constructively involved with regulators around the world and participate in these processes. I think this is part. About how we learn … “

He added that the company respects the legislative process and does so if it needs to be boosted. “It’s the balance we’ve hit all over the world,” he said.

Pichai said technology is affecting society in deeper and broader ways, and landscapes are evolving rapidly.

“Therefore, we justify the government scrutinizing and adopting a regulatory framework. How to govern and adapt ourselves with this technology, whether in Europe with copyright directives or in India with information regulation. We consider it a natural part of society to come up with. It’s a focused world, “he added, adding that Google is constructively involved with regulators around the world and is involved in these processes.

The new IT rules for social media companies, which came into force on Wednesday, aim to create digital platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Google. More responsible and responsible for the content hosted on the platform.

The new rules, announced on February 25, require large social media players to comply with additional due diligence, including the appointment of chief compliance officers, node contacts, and resident grievance officers.

The “significant social media intermediary” (defined as having registered users of Rs 500,000 or more) was given three months to comply with the additional requirements. Violations of the rules result in these social media companies losing their intermediary status, which provides exemptions and certain exemptions from liability for the third-party information and data they host. In other words, they can be responsible for their actions.

Google has previously consistently invested in critical product changes, resources, and personnel to ensure that it fights illegal content in an effective and fair manner, and complies with the local laws of the jurisdiction in which it operates. Said that.

The new rules also require that these platforms remove content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and posts with nude or morphed photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. Has been done.

The new guidelines require domestic-based executives to set up a strong grievance mechanism, and important social media companies will be able to see details of complaints received and actions taken, as well as content that has been actively removed. You must publish a monthly compliance report that discloses the details of.

You also need to publish your physical contact address in India on your website, mobile app, or both.

Interestingly, WhatsApp has moved the High Court of Delhi to challenge the new digital rules because the company’s requirement to provide access to encrypted messages breaks privacy protection.

However, the government firmly defends the new guidelines, and the requirements of messaging platforms such as WhatsApp that disclose the origin of flagged messages do not invade privacy, and these rules are usually the norm for popular free messaging platforms. It states that it does not affect the function of.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos