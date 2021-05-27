YF Life and HKBNES collaborate to announce Hong Kong’s first Google Cloud-powered Cantonese voice chatbot for the insurance sector





Next-generation AI chat reduces queuing time and optimizes customer experience

Hong Kong, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / -YFLife and HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) have collaborated to launch Hong Kong’s first Google Cloud-based Cantonese voice chatbot dedicated to insurance services. Innovative chatbots leverage Google Cloud AI technology and HKBNES’one-stop ICT capabilities to provide YF Life customers with seamless voice interaction and enhanced services as they make breakthroughs in the financial and insurance sectors. To do. This innovative service is scheduled to launch early next year.

HKBNES logo (PRNewsfoto /)

YF Life aims to provide an optimized customer experience to effectively meet the multilingual needs of its customers to support their business development strategies. To help YF Life meet customer expectations and regulatory compliance requirements for finance and insurance, HKBNES has developed a next-generation chatbot using Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI. This advanced speech recognition system can support seamless text and voice conversations across three languages, including Cantonese. This was previously a major challenge for legacy systems.

Daryl Cheng, Senior Vice President of Management Information Systems at YF Life, said: “The Cantonese Voice Chatbot Initiative demonstrates our determination to take advantage of FinTech opportunities. Thanks to the technology of HKBNES and Google Cloud, we can deliver a comprehensive solution that exceeds market standards. YF Life will continue to take a customer-oriented approach and innovate and deliver the best risk and asset management solutions to enhance the customer experience. Our goal is technology-enhanced insurance. It is a company that provides services to Hong Kong, Greater Bay area, etc. “

Lucy Werner, Head of Google Cloud Hong Kong, said: Insurance chatbot. This is also a promising example of digitalization in the financial services and insurance industries. “

Sam Tan, co-owner and chief innovation officer of HKBN, said: We play a key role in aligning your unique needs with world-class technology partners and coordinating and implementing optimal technology solutions. By launching Hong Kong’s first Google Cloud-based Cantonese voice chatbot, collaboration with YF Life is a win-win with a truly better customer service experience and more business opportunities. “

Cantonese-enabled voice chatbots combine interactive voice response (IVR) with cloud platform solutions to enhance scalability and reduce queuing and chat time. In addition, chatbots can also upsell and cross-sell products through interactive interactions. As a result, YF Life has become more flexible in staffing and focusing resources on digital transformation, in line with its mission to innovatively serve its customers. This three-way collaboration between YF Life, HKBNES, and Google Cloud truly demonstrates how enterprises can adopt digital transformation strategies to improve operational efficiency, workflow, and resource allocation.

About YF Life Insurance International Limited

YF Life Insurance International Limited is a member of the listed Yunfeng Financial Group Limited and its major shareholders include Yunfeng Financial Holdings Limited and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, one of the “five largest life insurance companies in the United States”. Will be *. YF Life leverages our strong financial background and solid credibility to provide not only MPF services, but also professionally and technically enhanced one-stop risk and wealth management consulting services. , We are committed to helping our customers “own the future”.

Note: Yunfeng Financial Holdings Limited and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company hold indirect shares of Yunfeng Financial Group Limited. “Five of the largest life insurance companies in the United States” is based on the Fortune 500, based on the aggregated results of “Insurance: Life, Health (mutual)” and “Insurance: Life, Health (stocks)” for total revenue in 2019 Is ranked. As published on May 18, 2020.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is the Enterprise Solutions Division of the HKBN Group (“HKBN” or “Group”). Headquartered in Hong Kong and operating in Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated provider of telecom and technology solutions. The main purpose of HKBN is to “make our home a more livable place”. The group invests family savings to buy shares in HKBN Ltd. (SEHK stock code: 1310) or has hundreds of co-owners (within the group) who have in-game skins by investing. A portion of the salary for the common KPI of the Group’s business beyond Hong Kong, which is managed by supervision and management level talent). HKBN operates through three core brands: Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The group is a comprehensive one-stop information and communication technology (“ICT”) including broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data center, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cyber security, mobile services, roaming solutions and digital. Providing solutions Solutions that accumulate in Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment offered in one-stop shops, voice and collaboration, stationery and consumables. HKBN’s Tri-Carrier Fiber Infrastructure in Hong Kong covers more than 2.4 million homes and more than 7,400 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information on HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en.

Source HKBN Enterprise Solution

