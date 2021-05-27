Big Ten COVID-19: Myocarditis is rarely found





About 30% of big ten athletes were COVID-19 positive last year, less than 1% of them had clinical myocarditis, heart inflammation, and the main reasons the conference decided to stop playing in the fall 2020 football season. It turned out to be. ..

The data comes from the long-awaited Big Ten Team study, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated earlier this week and published to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Thursday. According to a sports cardiologist, this study features some of the most extensive and comprehensive data to date on the effects of a virus on the heart of college athletes. The study also reveals a tightly protected topic among NCAA schools: the number of athletes tested positive for COVID.

From March to December last year, more than 2,810 athletes were virus-positive at 13 of the 14 Big Ten schools, with an overall positive rate of 30.4%. The percentage ranged from 13% in one school to 48.2% in another.

Of the athletes who tested positive, 1,597 athletes underwent a four-point cardiac assessment, including blood tests, echocardiography, EKG, and cardiac MRI. Of these, 37 athletes were found to have clinical or asymptomatic myocarditis. This study defines the possibility or possibility of myocarditis based on abnormalities in the test.

Nine of the athletes had clinical myocarditis. This is a 0.56% clip similar to two recently released studies, one from various NCAA schools and one from the professional sports league. Eight of the nine experienced chest pain, and three of them had palpitations.

An athletic heart disease expert who spoke to SI describes the study as safe and positive news for the future of college sports in the world of COVID.

“Another really encouraging piece of information is that all these datasets of over 5,000 athletes did not show any adverse events in the athletes. There was no sudden cardiac death. That really applies to the world. “Masu,” said Dermot Ferrand, Dean of the Department of Sport and Cardiology at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a consultant for NFL, NBA, and NCAA.

The fear of myocarditis spread throughout college sports last fall. The disease, which has been seen in people for years, was a key factor in the first decision of the four FBS conferences to postpone the fall football season of 2020, especially the Big Ten. Meeting leaders revisited the issue on August 11, and about six weeks later reversed the course based on recommendations from the Medical Advisory Board (a committee that thought it was too dangerous to play in the fall). Before doing so, I voted to boost the football season in the spring.

Big Ten healthcare professionals are currently investigating whether cardiac MRI should be performed on all COVID-19-positive athletes after the advent of the study. Big Ten is considered to be the only FBS conference that incorporates cardiac MRI into its regeneration protocol for people who have been tested positive for the virus.

“Once the study is published, we have a meeting about it,” said Curt Daniels, the lead author of the study and Ohio’s athletic heart specialist. “Are you planning to adjust the protocol? Our hope is not to recommend MRI to everyone. We haven’t decided yet.”

Daniels says that outside of the MRI there is a “path” back to play, which is expensive and not readily available in some schools. MRI ranges from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000.

However, including asymptomatic myocarditis athletes, this study found that the percentage of myocarditis athletes was higher than in other datasets, with a 2.3%% clip. This suggests that screening athletes showing heart-related symptoms that most conferences are currently doing may mean missing some myocarditis, Daniels said. Says.

The long-term effects of myocarditis on these athletes are unknown, but many have been revealed on follow-up MRI. In fact, subsequent tests showed that the swelling of the heart was 100% completely eliminated, but tests showed that scar tissue remained around the heart, says Daniels.

“What we don’t want is the message that all athletes need to have a cardiac MRI,” says Jonathan Kim, director of sports heart disease at Emory University. “It’s too early to suggest that. I don’t think it will change the story as it relates to how to approach student athletes who are returning to the field after COVID-19.”

According to experts, one of the problems with this study is the lack of “standard” cardiac MRI data. Basically, healthy athletes do not have enough cardiac MRI to compare with athletes infected with COVID.

Another concern is the differences between Big Ten Universities. Two schools found myocarditis in 7% of athletes, and five schools found only two out of a total of 663 athletes, suggesting differences in how MRI is interpreted. ..

“The message to take home is that there is data from other studies that show that the results are exceptionally good,” said Medical Director of Sports Cardiology, Atlantic Health System, New Jersey, a league cardiologist in Major League Soccer. Says Matt Martinez. “I’m worried about the resources to perform a cardiac MRI on every athlete. You’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

