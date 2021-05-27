Dragon Quest celebrates turning 35 with the announcement of a new game





One of the most influential and successful JRPG franchises, Dragon Quest is celebrating its 35th birthday today. To celebrate this milestone birthday, Square Enix has announced three new titles, Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and Dragon Quest Treasure, which are in the early stages of development and have the same global release date. .. In addition to these titles, the working title Dragon Quest Keshikeshi (final name undecided) mobile puzzle game was announced during the live stream and is archived for viewing here. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi is a free mobile game for Android and iOS featuring characters and monsters from the Dragon Quest game to erase graffiti. The teaser trailers for the other three games mentioned above can be found below.

Dragon Quest XII is probably the most anticipated announcement and arguably something that fans will be thrilled with. This is the next mainline entry for the Dragon Quest franchise.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is an updated remake of Dragon Quest III. This remake promises to provide a 3D feel by adding a 3D effect to the pixel background. This new remake definitely looks intriguing and is planned for a console release.

Dragon Quest Treasure is a spin-off that takes place in Eric and Mia’s childhood, before the adventures of Echoes when Dragon Quest XI is gone. Two friends embark on a treasure hunt RPG adventure in another world.

Players of the mobile game Dragon Quest Tact will have access to quests for a limited time until June 6th. This quest has a reward of 100 gems. Players logged in before June 6th will receive 3500 gems, and players logged in before June 10th will receive 10 SP Scout Tickets. This ticket is Baramos, Zoma, Dragon Road.

Finally, a number of Dragon Quest games will be available on various platforms from now until June 9th to spread the joy of celebration to fans.

PlayStation Store-Dragon Quest Builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest XI S: The definitive echo of the elusive era is on sale Microsoft Store Dragon Quest XI S: The definitive echo of the elusive era is $ 25.99 (35%) Sold at Steam Store Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Elusive Age Definitive Edition, etc. Now on sale Nintendo Game Store Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest II, Dragon Quest III for Nintendo Switch 35% off Square Enix Store – Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Elusive Age Definitive Edition, etc. are on sale Stadia – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Elusive Age Definitive Edition is on sale for $ 25.99 (35% off) Epic Games Store – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Elusive Age Definitive Edition for PC on sale for $ 25.99 (35% off) Humble Bundle – Dragon Quest Buiders 2, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Elusive Age Definitive Edition on sale Green Man Gaming – Dragon Quest Builders 2, D Dragon Quest XI Echoes definitive edition at the time of passing is on sale

Details of the newly announced game will be shared as it becomes available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos