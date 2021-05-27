Elon Musk Neuralink is “bad science fiction,” says brain science pioneers





Mr. Musk doesn’t understand a bit of neuroscience and what the brain is, Miguel Nicolelis told Inverse, adding that he knows little about where it is.

Nicoleris runs the Nicoleris Lab at Duke University. He is a pioneer in neuroscience, connecting the brain to machines essentially through certain devices such as brain implants, especially in the field of brain-computer interface (BCI).

He spoke fairly harshly to Elon Musk and his emerging brain technology company, Neuralink.

Perhaps the most notorious player in the BCI space today is Neuralink, a neurotechnology company founded by Mask and others. Neuralink recently released a video of a monkey embedding a Neuralink BCI playing a pirated Pong in his head. It swept the internet.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Nicoleris provided two major critiques of Neuralink. He is that …

Lack of innovation and imitation of the work of other researchers Elon Musk has big plans for the future of brain science. Can he deliver?Getty

For example, Nicoleris says monkeys playing Neuralink video games aren’t groundbreaking.

I used a wireless implant [in monkeys] He says, referring to a 2014 paper published in Nature Methods since 2014.

Nicoleris also says that Neuralink acknowledges the work he and other BCI researchers have done for decades. [Musk] Selling what was invented earlier, he tries to say he did some great things.

I think it’s a little uncomfortable.

He says Max Hodak, co-founder of Neuralink, who recently left the company, was a former student at the Nicoleliss Lab, along with two other unnamed Neuralink employees.

Neuralink does nothing that I find innovative, says Nicoleris. I think it’s a bit unpleasant to say that these technicians who act like gods come out and say we’re going to do better.

Sources who are directly aware of the situation in which they wish to remain anonymous have confirmed to Inverse that Hodak was a researcher at the Nicoleris Institute from 2008 to 2012. Better science and pass on their skills directly to patients.

However, Nicoleris rejected some of the best inventions, such as robots with implantable electrodes, as beautiful gizmos and just machines. He doesn’t think there is a market for Neuralinks products and calls companies that have a significant investment in Neuralinks a boutique market that doesn’t justify.

Perhaps even worse, Neuralink promises consumers that it can’t be maintained based on technologies that aren’t currently available, he says.

A man is a master of selling things that may never work.

Neuralink aims to use BCI to improve the condition of paralyzed people, but earlier Inverse reports that the company will allow humans to rewind their memories and download them to robots. Has a higher goal of being.

It’s not entirely clear whether the Neuralink program actually benefits individuals with disabilities, or whether the fusion of robots and humans is a secret excuse for exploring transhumanism.

Nicoleris likens the company’s business model to bad science fiction that even Arthur Clarke couldn’t write. (Clark was a popular 20th century science fiction writer.)

Nicoleris has criticized Elon Musk for failing to innovate and making unfulfilled promises when it comes to Neuralink.Getty

The man is a master who sells things that may never work, says Nicoleris. They never let people download their emotions and deep cognitive functions, nor do they let people learn French by uploading French grammar to the Brain-machine interface.

He adds that many aspects of what we consider human, such as the semantics behind language, cannot be reproduced by computer algorithms.

Nicoleris says it’s never going to be reproduced, and it’s okay to add a science-fiction movie, but it’s completely fake to say that Elon Musk comes out and the exact same thing is fake. ..

Completely fake.

Ultimately, the biggest crime Nicoleris puts at Musk’s feet is to focus on technology first and foremost, without considering the human impact of his decisions.

What I see is that most of these guys, these technicians, go there and talk about tech so that there are no humans behind what happens.

What they did was just marketing, just theater.

Nicoleris believes that there are benefits to having individuals with medical experience create human-centric neurotechnology.

The medical background is that leaders in the field of neurotechnology need to use or damage potentially dangerous and highly invasive brain implants that destroy the membranes of the human brain, or non-invasive implants. A new BCI approach that helps to consider ethical issues such as whether is sufficient.

As a doctor, I first think about my patients and their needs, and their safety. Before that, before thinking about the beauty and hardness of technology, Nicoleris casually nods to the descendants of technology. It dominates the BCI heading.

After all, Neuralink may be selling a pile of false promises that it can’t keep.

What they did was just marketing, just theater, says Nicoleris, Mr. Musk is an expert in it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos