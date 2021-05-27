Dell launches Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex commercial PCs in India





Dell launched a new commercial private commuter in India on Thursday. The company has announced 10 new commercial PCs in the country that are part of the Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex series.

Dell’s new Latitude PC lineup includes a total of six models. In India, the Latitude 7320 starts at 85,000, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook starts at 94,500, the Latitude 7420 starts at 90,000, the Latitude 9420 starts at 1,36,000, the Latitude 9520 starts at 1,45,000, and the Latitude 5320 starts at 77,500.

On the other hand, there are three models in the OptiPlex lineup. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra starts at 47,500, the OptiPlex 3090 Ultra starts at 43,000, and the OptiPlex 5090 starts at 46,500. Precision models include a single model, Precision 3560, starting at 74,500 in India.

Details of this section

As far as the details go, the Latitude 9420 features an 11th generation Intel Core vPro processor based on the Intels Evo platform. There are WiFi 6E and 5G LTE for connection. Dell states that it has support for Express Sign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing technology for faster and more reliable automatic wakes and locks.

Similarly, the Latitude 9520 features a 15-inch Infinity Edge screen, which the company says offers the largest work area on a small 14-inch laptop. It features a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, detects the presence of the user and instantly wakes up and logs in via the IR camera and Windows Hello.

OptiPlex 7090 (Dell)

The Latitude 7420, on the other hand, features a 14-inch 4K UHD display available in both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise comes with a 4K panel with Low BlueLight technology. Dell claims to offer the longest battery life on premium Chromebooks.

As far as Precision Series PCs are concerned, Precision 3560 mobile workstations feature 100% sRGB, 400nit displays with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s proprietary Premier Color software. Provides a mobile platform for 2D and entry 3D CAD and reporting and data analysis. Dell states that it is designed for professionals in the manufacturing, engineering, education and financial industries.

In the OptiPlex series, the Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and the cost-effective OptiPlex 3090 Ultra feature support up to four 4K monitors simultaneously. Finally, the OptiPlex 5090. There are three form factors: tower, small form factor, and micro. It features NVIDIA 1660 Super and AMD graphics. It has 11th generation Intel to Core i7 processors. There is also Intel Gen12 graphics.

