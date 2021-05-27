How to touch Android 12’s “Material You” design in Chrome today





Last week, Google announced Android 12 Beta. It features a large visual overhaul of Android that Google calls “Material You”.

Taste MaterialYou a bit (via Android Police) with Chrome for Android, even if your phone doesn’t support Android 12 Beta, or you don’t want to risk running a beta OS update on your phone can do.

Similar to turning off grid layout in Android Chrome, this is not possible with configuration options. You need easy access to the Chrome flag interface. However, this is quick and easy just by following these steps.

Anyone who has taken the steps to disable the tab grid layout in Chrome for Android before getting started may have problems because the Material You feature appears to be breaking that feature. Don’t move on unless you give up on the card base. tab. If you find a solution to enable both, update this solution.

Open Chrome. Enter the following in the URL bar: chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android in the dropdown menu[有効]Choose.At the bottom of the screen[再起動]Tap. Close Chrome and reopen it.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

You now have a small material designed in Chrome for Android. It’s actually so small that you might have missed it. The change will be an overflow menu with three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of Chrome. Tap that button and you’ll see that the corners of the menu are rounded. This is one of the features of Material You.

It’s a small detail, but if you need materials that update Android 12 Beta without risking it, this is the best bet. If you don’t mind living through us instead, you can check out the full impressions of Android 12 Beta to learn more about MaterialYou’s experience with Android 12 Beta.

