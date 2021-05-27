Google has announced a number of new shopping updates to improve the discovery of small brands





Google Shopping is used by over 6,000 brands and sellers. But standing in front of shoppers through Google Search has always meant paying tens of thousands of dollars for advertised spots or winning the SEO lottery that leads you to the top.

But on Thursday, Google announced a number of new features aimed at making Google Shopping easier to use and away from the crowd. Google has added integrations with WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square to automatically show branded products using these platforms in Google’s results. These are additions to the Shopify integration that Google announced at last week’s meeting.

In addition, brands will soon be able to personalize their lists. Usually, all Google Shopping results are plain product images. But Google now promises the ability to include lifestyle images and even videos in its results.

Google will also add augmented reality virtual fitting capabilities to fashion products to extend existing AR beauty fittings. In addition, shoppers can see all product purchase and payment options at the product level, such as online and in-store, payment options such as PayPal and Shop Pay, as well as retailer loyalty programs at the brand and listing levels. .. All of these new features will be rolled out in late 2021.

Google Shopping Vice President and GM Matt Madrigal said there are currently more than a billion shopping sessions a day on Google. This is a scale and scale never seen before. As a result, we were trying to level the competition between online retail and the merchants we work with in two ways. We want retailers to foster relationships with their brands and make it easier for them to find both on Google Shopping.

According to Madrigal, Google Shopping saw an 80% year-on-year increase in the number of sellers on the platform in the previous quarter. The majority of new additions are small and medium-sized brands and retailers. The number of products listed on Google increased by 74% year-on-year, and the number of consumer searches more than tripled year-on-year.

In April 2020, Google made all sellers available for free at Google Shopping, further encouraging new sellers to join. Merchants can pay up to $ tens of thousands to promote their products to the top of search results, even if they are marked with an advertising ID.

Google’s goal is to be the first place people go when looking for a product. Despite Google being the world’s largest search engine, Amazon has the largest share of product search in 54% of the market. Free features such as videos and free check-out make Google Shopping more attractive to smaller brands, while larger brands have the option of paying for higher placements. Both have contributed to the growth of Google Shopping last year.

At the same time, it’s exponentially harder to stand out on the platform, says Eugene Furman, CMO of DTC brand Xena Workwear, who spends about 75% of his advertising budget on Google and Facebook. He was able to increase the company’s sales by 1,000% last year, thanks in part to Google Shopping.

The landscape has definitely changed, Ferman said. Advertising prices are rising, holiday advertising spending is terrible on all channels, and efficiency is significantly reduced. All brands, including legacy brands, are investing in platforms like Google, which are very crowded.

Google’s search and advertising revenue for the quarter to December increased from $ 27.2 billion in the previous quarter to $ 31.9 billion.

According to Madrigal, one way Google is aiming to clear congestion is to use brand value and identity filters. Google Shopping currently has a filter for searching black-owned businesses, and later this year, another filter for women-owned businesses will be added.

In addition, Madrigal said the addition of list personalization, loyalty programs and visibility into purchasing options all need to work together to help differentiate brands. Brands with a high-value loyalty program can show their perks prominently, while brands with good product images can create a more compelling visual identity to make their list stand out.

Global e-commerce growth is really biased right now, according to Madrigal. It looks like big growth, but it mainly comes from a few big players. Our goal is to create a truly open market. It was just a platform, so I wasn’t interested in where the actual transactions took place.

