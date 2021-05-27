



Mark Gayer took the leadership of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, home of manned spaceflight, at a critical time when the United States was not launching its own astronauts into space.

The agency relied on private companies to design, build, and operate the crew’s spacecraft. And this was causing some stress.

“It was a cultural change. Not everyone was on the same page about how it was going and whether we would be okay.”

Three years later, SpaceX launched 10 people into microgravity. Geyer has also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the people living on the International Space Station and has helped Mission Control continue to operate 24 hours a day, despite the pandemic.

He resigned from this position on May 3 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. While he was being treated, he didn’t feel he could do justice at work.

“This job is not something you can do part-time,” he said.

Geyer began his NASA career in Houston in 1990. This project was a project 30 years ago at that time to bring back rocks from the surface of Mars. This mission was recently supported but was unfunded in the 90’s.

So Geyer moved on to the International Space Station program and eventually became the chief negotiator with Russia on the technical aspects of space station design.

It was a similar transition that NASA encountered when it began a new relationship with a private sector. As Russia helped build the space station, NASA had to become accustomed to the engineering techniques of another country (former enemy) and determine that it was safe for the American crew. The Russians became a trusted partner and carried US astronauts to the space station after the shuttle retired.

The industry as a whole knows how much knowledge and responsibility NASA needs to have in order for private companies to bring astronauts to space stations and to put them in these capsules and feel comfortable. I had to trust my talent.

“Sometimes the team just needs to know what their boss said (about technical concerns),” he said. “It’s their job to understand what their bosses are and to accept the risks, because the team feels this connection with the crew. It’s really, really powerful. It’s important.”

As the first launch approached, Geyer voted on behalf of the crew and the Johnson Space Center that they were ready to fly. He was at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020, watching the countdown clock while SpaceX was preparing to launch NASA astronauts Bob Benken and Doug Harley.

“You realize,’Wow, we’re actually going to go today,'” he recalled. “It’s a really strong feeling.”

Perhaps just as fierce was surviving the canceled program. Geyer became Program Manager for Orion Capsules in 2007. At that time, it was part of a constellation program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon.

Former President Barack Obama canceled the constellation in 2010, questioning the future of capsules. However, it survived and launched the first unmanned spacecraft test flight in 2014.

“How does that roller coaster survive? How can this be turned around?” Geyer said. “And we flew. It was pretty intense. I think it was the most exciting.”

Bob Mitchell, President of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, praised Gaia’s leadership skills. As Director of the Johnson Space Center, Geyer clarified a positive vision: “Dare to unite and explore.” This allowed his team to dare to expand the frontier, unite with partners to complete bold missions, and explore space for the benefit of mankind.

“It really inspired employees, and they all gathered around his vision,” Mitchell said.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson praised Geyer’s many years of service.

“Mark has had an extraordinary impact on the agency and has led the United States’ major manned spaceflight programs for decades,” Nelson said in a statement.

Vanessa Wish has been appointed Deputy Director of the Johnson Space Center. She was previously the Deputy Director of the Center. Geyer is in a new position to help NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana develop strategic plans for the agency.

Geyer would have wanted to spend another two years as director of the center. He felt that five years was a good time to learn, influence, and leave the job so that someone else could bring in fresh ideas.

“I was really blessed to be given this job, and it was cooler than I expected,” Geyer said.

“Your job is to actually do what prepares the center for the next 20 years. You really have the opportunity to create a vision, and no one is going to teach you how to do it.” He added. “You need to understand that. It was really cool. That part was a lot of fun.”

