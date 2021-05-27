Google Travel adds vacation rentals next to hotels in search results





Google is moving to further blur the line between hotels and private accommodation.

According to search giants, beach rental and staycation searches increased by more than 100% worldwide last year. We now want to meet that interest by combining vacation rentals and hotels to create comprehensive search results for destinations.

Starting today, consumers searching for accommodation in a particular destination may see both hotels and vacation rentals in search results on google.com/travel.

The vacation rental filter, launched in 2019, is left for users who want to limit their results to non-hotel properties only, but without this filter, the default view shows both types of accommodation. ..

According to Google, results are organically ranked based on their relevance to the user’s query. The company does not provide a list of current supply partners, but a search on the site will show a list of Tripadvisor, Vacasa, Red Awning, Sonder, Rentals United, and more.

Vrbo’s list has been on the site for nearly two years, but in February’s earnings announcement, Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern announced that the company had withdrawn them. The customer experience is especially valuable, and of course there are times when there is a lot of direct traffic to Vrbo. So I found another way to increase traffic. Id advocates a more profitable way.

It’s unclear at this stage if Booking.com and Airbnb properties are participating in the vacation rental search.

Google unveiled a new hotel and vacation rental search product combination during a Google Marketing Live Online event Thursday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, interest in vacation rentals has grown and persisted. In response, we have evolved our products to suit the tastes of our users. A spokeswoman for the company said in an email that this is the first time a user has shown the results of combining both a hotel and a vacation rental when looking for accommodation.

Rental profiles continue to grow

This new update is the latest in Google’s evolving search service related to vacation rentals.

Google added a vacation rental filter to its hotel search on google.com/travel in March 2019 to show vacation rentals when it added vacation rental units to query results such as vacation rentals in Boston. have started.

Last summer, Google updated its system, so anyone using the filter will be taken to the new vacation rental tab at google.com/travel. You can also use this tab to search these lists directly. With today’s update, vacation rentals will appear in search results for general accommodation on google.com/travel.

Google’s search results data for vacation rental-related searches mimics trends found elsewhere. Brands such as Airbnb and Vrbo have seen a surge in demand over the past year as some travelers are looking for private and socially distant accommodation.

A survey from Deloitte this week found that more than a quarter (28%) of travelers stayed in private rentals for the first time during a pandemic or planning this summer. Also, eight in ten people who choose to rent during the 2021 summer vacation expect that at least half of their future trips will be rented.

However, many consumers are considering both hotels and rentals. So Google updates should be good news for them.

Deloitte has discovered that rental travelers are more likely to cross-shop. While 53% say they are also considering hotels, only 15% of hotel travelers are considering renting.

In addition to updating the vacation rental display in search, Google now automatically displays hotel ad feed data within the search text ad extension.

For hotel advertisers, this means that landing pages, hotels, prices, availability, etc. will be retrieved from existing feeds and used in search campaigns. According to Google, this extension is currently available to a limited group of advertisers and will be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.

Google is also updating its per-stay payments, also known as the commission (per-stay) program, introduced last June as a way to help advertising partners manage their cancellation risk.

To facilitate coordination, Google provides a per-booking report in Google Ads. This report can be used by hoteliers to identify canceled and stayed bookings. Advertisers can also see performance metrics after cancellation.

Later this year, Google will introduce bid adjustment support for per-stay payment campaigns, allowing advertisers to adjust rates in dimensions such as check-in days and dates of stay.

