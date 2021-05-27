The June security update has already been rolled out to the Galaxy S21 series





It may still take a few days from June, but Samsung has already begun seeding next month’s security patches on its devices. The June 2021 Android security update has been rolled out to the latest flagship product of Korean companies, the Galaxy S21 series. The phone is picking up new updates in the company’s home country, South Korea. Expect expansion to other regions in the coming days.

The June security update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series comes with the Vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, and Galaxy S21 Ultra firmware versions G991NKSU3AUE8, G996NKSU3AUE8, and G998NKSU3AUE8, respectively. It’s unclear if the latest update will add new features to the three phones, as there is no useful change log. But you shouldn’t expect too much. The 2021 Galaxy flagship runs the latest version of Samsung’s One UI and boasts the outstanding capabilities of all the software the company must offer.

The content of the June 2021 Android security patch itself has not yet been explained in detail. Google typically publishes the latest security bulletins on the first few days of the month. Therefore, it is unlikely that you will get that information until next week.

Meanwhile, Samsung is accustomed to pushing the latest security patches to its devices a few days before the start of the new month. Before Google details the patch, expect the company to roll out next month’s security updates to a few more devices.

Recently, Samsung has become unmatched in releasing the latest security patches for its devices. The company has consistently beat other OEMs in this regard lately. This month is no exception. It’s not June yet, but the June 2021 Android security patch has already been rolled out to Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series. In other news, the grass is green.

The deployment of wireless (OTA) has just begun in South Korea. It may take several days for new updates to reach other regions. Updates are released in batches and may not be available to all eligible units at the same time. When you reach your phone, you should be notified to download OTA updates.

You can also check for updates manually from the settings app on your smartphone.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Scroll down to the menu and[ダウンロードしてインストール]Tap to proceed to the next screen. If there are any pending updates, you will be prompted to download them.

