Google Cloud Launches Data Sharing for Financial Services to Help Capital Markets Industry Share Market Data Safer and Easier





Sunnyvale, CA, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Google Cloud today announced Datashare for financial services. This is a new solution designed to empower data publishers across the capital markets, such as exchanges and other providers, and data consumers, such as investment banks. Asset managers and hedge funds share market data more securely and easily. Datashare is built on Google Cloud analytics services such as BigQuery and leverages Analytics Hub. Data sharing has started at the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit.

The proliferation of traditional and alternative data sources in financial services requires a more streamlined solution for sharing information quickly and securely. Investment banks, asset managers, and other data consumers are looking for more options on how to receive license data. You also need tools that can process that data quickly, without investing in costly on-premises computing infrastructure. At the same time, data publishers such as exchanges and aggregators are struggling to keep up with growing customer demand and need to deliver data more easily and flexibly.

David Easthope, Senior Analyst at Coalition Greenwich, said: “Data publishers and data consumers need to quickly process large amounts of data from different sources and have access to all their data in one place at their fingertips.” According to our research. More than two-thirds of market data end users around the world believe it is important for market data providers to improve accessibility over the cloud. “

Data sharing for financial services built on Google Cloud addresses the needs of both market data publishers and data consumers by organizing third-party data and making it more accessible and convenient. Datashare allows data publishers to securely, quickly and easily onboard their licensed datasets to Google Cloud, and data consumers can access their data with tools such as BigQuery.

The features of Datashare are:

Batch data delivery: This mechanism helps publishers deliver reference data, historical tick data, alternative market data sources, etc. via BigQuery, reducing the administrative burden for data consumers to extract insights. .. Real-time data streaming: Using this event-based data delivery channel, data consumers can ensure individual messages by quickly changing device prices, tick data, orders, news, etc. via Pub / Sub. You can process it or rewind it to a point in time and play it back. Changes to previous market scenarios and test models. Data Monetization: Market data publishers can bring licensed datasets onboard to Google Cloud and make them available via the Google Cloud Marketplace to offer new sales channels and extend reach to customers. I will.

Data Share Publisher Partners Google Cloud works with multiple data publishers to inspire the industry and connect more sources to potential customers. Data sharing publishers currently signed on to the solution include OneTick and Accern.

“By making data available through Datashare, companies have easy access to the critical timeline market data they need to drive their trading operations, perform advanced analytics, and meet stringent compliance requirements. Will be shared and distributed, “said Los Dubin, Senior Vice President. Global Sales Head of OneTick.

Riyaz Nakahooda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Accern, said: “Datashare allows Accern to provide clients with high-quality AI-generated insights on ESG, news, credit, and more at a fraction of the cost of traditional data centers.”

Industry Momentum This announcement is the recent momentum of Google Cloud to work with exchanges and market data aggregators to facilitate access and sharing of data with investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other data consumers. Is also based on. These recent partnerships include CME Group, which provides real-time market data via Google Cloud, and Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business that provides tick history data on Google Cloud.

Trey Berre, Global Head of Data Services at CME Group, said: “We’re excited to see this development from Google Cloud, which gives our customers new capabilities to analyze and leverage industry-leading data.”

“The partnership with Google Cloud combines Google Cloud’s machine learning tools with BigQuery’s Refinitiv tick history data to help financial institutions get the answers they need faster and more efficiently,” said LSEG Business. Catalina Basquez, Proposal Director of Tick History, said. .. “This model will help change the paradigm of the financial world, reduce the time and money spent on data management, and spend more time innovating and driving competitive business performance.”

“As the global data environment continues to evolve, market data publishers use a cloud-based model to meet customer demands for an easy, flexible and cost-effective way to consume market data. We need to consider, “says global Christin Brown. Google Cloud, a technical solution leader in the financial services industry. “Ecosystem stakeholders such as consumers, businesses and investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds are increasingly demanding data publishers to deliver data over the cloud. Datashare is a publisher and consumer. Both of them solve this problem by accessing market data and making it useful.

Additional resources:

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

Source Google Cloud

