The Indian government counterattacked on Twitter and said it needed to stop hitting around the bushes





The Indian government issued a strong statement to Twitter on Thursday, urging the company to stop hitting around the bushes and comply with the country’s new IT rules.

In a press release, the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) said it was strongly arguing about what Twitter claimed in today’s press release. The Twitter statement is an attempt to dictate the conditions for the world’s largest democracy. Twitter is trying to undermine India’s legal system through its actions and deliberate rebellion. In addition, Twitter refuses to comply with these regulations in the interim guidelines based on its allegations of safe harbor protection from criminal liability in India, MeitY wrote in its release.

In that statement, the government also questioned the efforts of the microblogging platform for Indian users. The bigger question is, if Twitter is so committed, why didn’t it itself set up such a mechanism in India … Twitter’s commitment to the Indian user base is hollow. Not only does it sound like, it’s completely self-serving. ,Added.

Details of this section

The government also has a large user base in India and earns a fair amount of money, but Twitter is an India-based grievance mechanism that protects users when they receive offensive tweets. He pointed out that he was reluctant to set. According to MeitY, these rules empower ordinary users to seek relief as victims of defamation, sexual abuse, and morphed images.

Twitter needs to stop hitting around the bushes and comply with local laws. Legislation and policymaking are Sovereign’s only privileges, Twitter is just a social media platform, and there is no place to decide what India’s legal policy framework should be, Meity added.

The government also assured the company that its representatives were always safe in the country.

It’s worth noting that the MeitYs statement follows a statement by Twitter spokespersons who shared concerns about the safety of Twitter employees in India. We are concerned, along with much of the civil society in India and around the world, about the use of threatening tactics by police in response to the enforcement of our global Terms of Service, Twitter said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos