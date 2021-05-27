The first RTX3080TI benchmark puts it in front of the RTX3090





The new Geekbench results for the RTX 3080 Ti show performance equal to or better than the $ 1,500 RTX 3090. Results uploaded early Thursday morning place the RTX 3080 Ti between the top two Geekbench results. CUDA Leaderboard — And the top two slots are held by the RTX 3090.

The result is valid, but the word “Would” is valid because it is not yet on the leaderboard. The RTX 3080 Ti achieved a CUDA score of 238,603, well above the 236,941 of the RTX 3090 in second place, but slightly below the result of 239,003 in first place.

Apart from performance, filing confirms some important specifications for the RTX 3080 Ti. The card boots with 12GB of video memory and comes with 80 multiprocessors. This is a huge leap from the RTX 3080 with 68 multiprocessors. In contrast, the RTX3090 has 82 multiprocessors. Eighty multiprocessors are converted to 10,240 CUDA cores, which is only 256 less than the RTX 3090.

In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, the test machine has an Intel Core i9-11900K and 32GB of RAM, so the results should represent the latest high-end gaming PCs. That said, this is just one result, and Geekbench is typically used to test processors rather than graphics cards. In addition, CUDA scores are important only on Nvidia cards. AMD cards do not have a CUDA core, so they are not included in the leaderboard.

Still, gamers have a lot of excitement. The RTX 3080 Ti is reported to boot on Nvidia’s new Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPU core. This updated GPU uses the same underlying Ampere architecture and provides the same performance, but limits the hash rate for mining Ethereum. This should curb some of the demand from cryptocurrency miners that have driven Nvidia’s revenues over the past year.

For all accounts, the RTX 3080 Ti is an RTX 3090 with half the video memory. Nvidia hasn’t officially announced the card, but leaks and rumors are rare except to confirm that the card exists. Nvidia will announce this card at the Computex 2021 keynote. The keynote will begin on Monday, May 31st at 10 pm PT. Rumor has it that the review ban will be lifted two days later on June 2nd, with an official release date of June 3rd. The price of the RTX3080Ti is expected to be $ 999.

