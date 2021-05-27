Google works to satisfy advertisers while improving user privacy





Google sign.

NurPhoto | Getty Images

At Google’s annual marketing event on Thursday, the company reduced support for tracking cookies, which advertisers have used for decades to track and target users across the site and measure their effectiveness. , Shows how advertisers can continue to reach consumers.

Google’s Marketing Live Stream aims to give advertisers, agencies and other partners a sense of the roadmap for tech giants over the next year and seek feedback. Jerry Dischler, VP and General Manager of Ads, one of the presenters, told CNBC that Google will discuss privacy, measurement and automation at the event.

Technology giants are moving forward by renaming privacy as regulators scrutinize user privacy and consumers are interested in using personal data. In early 2020, Google announced its intention to end support for third-party cookies in Chrome browsers within two years.

But advertising is still Google’s core business and needs to satisfy advertisers. According to eMarketer, the company has been a market leader in online advertising for over a decade and is expected to account for nearly 29% of global digital advertising spending in 2021. In 2020, parent company Alphabet generated approximately $ 183 billion in revenue. .. According to the company’s 2020 annual report, more than 80%, $ 147 billion, came from Google’s advertising business.

Google plans to discuss with advertisers on Thursday:

privacy

One of the areas of focus at Thursday’s event is working with the technology industry, which focuses on privacy technology but also supports advertising purposes.

“It’s very clear that consumer expectations about privacy have changed, and there are signs that governments and regulators are thinking differently about privacy,” Dischler said. “And we hope we can build for a future of lasting privacy protection that enables key advertising use cases to work.”

One of these options, the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), basically groups users based on similar browsing behavior. That is, target using only the “cohort ID” rather than the individual user IDs. Digiday said in April that it had already received backlash from privacy advocates and some publishers refused to test the tool.

Google believes FLoC will improve user privacy while supporting related ads, and suggestions from others in the advertising technology field to replace third-party cookies with alternative identifiers are large publishers. Said it might be useful. However, a spokeswoman said the company “needs to think about the diverse range of uses of our products, including long tail pubs.” These publications may not contain the same amount of in-house data as large publishers.

“Currently, I’ve heard from some publishers that they’re skeptical. They say: Do I have to make a trade-off?” Dischler said. “Currently, our position is that these solutions are not durable and need to be built for the long-term future.”

Google also claims that your personal browsing history does not leave your browser or device on FLoC and excludes the cohort if it reveals potentially sensitive information. The company also said it has introduced controls to allow Chrome to opt out of inclusion in FLoC and other privacy sandbox proposals.

Measurement

Google will discuss solutions for advertisers who want to continue to measure ad performance in different types of environments.

“The privacy environment is changing, and our ability to access data is limited,” Dischler said. “But at the same time, advertisers have certain expectations about how to measure return on investment and we want to serve them. Therefore, we use a combination of our data and forecasts. So you can estimate it. The accuracy you had before with these new systems. “

The company said it is investing in products that help advertisers use machine learning to get more information about consumer behavior and purchasing decisions. Google recently told advertisers that opt-in company data will be available for measurement after the cookie change. The company said it is expanding the availability of what is called a “customer match.” This allows advertisers to use customer-shared online and offline data to target their ads to themselves and other customers.

Investing in automation

The company will also provide up-to-date information on future developments in automation.

Google offers a number of automated products. For example, if an advertiser enters multiple headlines and descriptions in one product to create a “responsive” search ad, Google Ads will automatically test the combination to determine which one works best. I will.

According to Google, more than 80% of advertisers use automated bidding, and advertisers choose strategies such as increasing site visits and maximizing conversions on a particular budget. , Google allows you to set bids automatically. Those goals.

The company said it is expanding its advertiser’s ability to target ad cost-effectiveness strategies across more Google channels such as YouTube, search and display.

“People who were using our automation gave us business goals, and they rely on the power of machine learning to adapt their business goals to different advertising systems across all these channels. I’m finding a way, “says Dischler. “When we learned that these systems could withstand a shock like Covid, we said it was okay. This is really the best solution for most advertisers in every situation, so we So I increased my investment. “

In part, it means expanding the “Performance Max” campaign more extensively after the start of testing last year and making it generally available in late 2021. According to Google, this type of campaign uses automation to deliver better results on all channels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos