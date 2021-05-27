



Paris, France May 27, 2021 Ubisoft today announced that it has appointed Guillemette Picard as the company’s first vice president of production engineering. In her new role, Guillemette will lead a team of cross-cutting experts to enable the Ubisofts team to provide players with the most innovative and rich gaming experience, all aspects of Ubisofts production technology. Oversees strategy and supervision. She will report to Virginie Haas, Chief Operating Officer of Ubisofts.

One of the greatest creativity in the video game industry, Ubisoft is also home to cutting-edge production technologies such as anvil and snowdrop game engines. Based on 35 years of outstanding technology, Guillemette and her team work towards the goal of building and delivering the best users with key technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Cloud and VR. Integrate our in-house technical experts and R & D team. Developer experience.

Virginie Haas states that technology has always enabled Ubisofts to innovate. More than ever, it pushes the boundaries of the media, removes barriers for teams and players, and is the foundation for some of the world’s most creative and memorable games. Gillemet’s exemplary leadership and in-depth experience across multiple technology-driven companies and sectors will be an invaluable asset in maximizing the potential of Ubisoft to create and operate the best games now and in the future. ..

Ubisoft has a long-standing culture of technology-inspired innovation, and I’m excited to work with such a passionate and professional team, Guillemette Picard said. Production technology is the key to creating a rich and memorable gaming experience. I look forward to building on the Group’s existing strengths and identifying new opportunities for growth and innovation that will benefit both teams and players.

Notes to Editors Biography of Gilemet Picard

Guillemette Picard has played a variety of leading roles in the technological development and investment of some international and fast-growing companies. She recently served as Chief Customer Officer of Nabla, a French health tech company that combines medical expertise with artificial intelligence and machine learning operating systems. Prior to joining Nabla, he was responsible for big data and artificial intelligence at Allianz France, where he oversaw the creation of digital applications designed to identify and better understand customer behavior and preferences through data management. .. Previously, he spent four years as an investment director at ENGIE, where he launched a new corporate venture and led an investment in digital startups. She also worked for the European Investment Bank as a technical expert in financing innovative projects. She began her career in Schlumberger, USA, where she was responsible for developing sensors and data analysis models. Gillemet is now a subsidiary of SOITEC, a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials, and the French National Space Research Center, a global company and pioneer in surveillance and surveillance space-based solutions for management. He is a board member of the provider CLS Group. Planetary resources in a sustainable way. A French citizen, Gillemett holds a degree in engineering from École Polytechnique and a PhD from ESPCI Paris Tech.

About Ubisoft Ubisoft offers interactive entertainment with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon. A leading creator, publisher and distributor of services. , Rainbow Six and Division. A team across Ubisoft’s global network of studios and business offices is committed to providing an original and memorable gaming experience on all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. Ubisoft’s net bookings for the 2020-21 fiscal year were 2,241 million. For more information, please visit www.ubisoft.com.





