Arianespace will launch dozens of OneWeb satellites on Friday with the Soyuz rocket. The viewing method is as follows.





Updated 1:33 EST: Russian space agencies Arianespace and Roscosmos have delayed the OneWeb Launch 7 mission by 24 hours to replace electrical components on the Soyuz rocket. The mission will begin on Friday, May 28, at 1:38 pm EDT (1738 GMT).

Soyuz Rocket will bring new clutches of 36 OneWeb Internet satellites into orbit from Russia today (May 27) and watch the lift-off live online.

Arianespace and partner Starsem will launch a Souse mission called ST32 from Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia at 1:43 EST (Greenwich Mean Time 1743, or 2:43 am local time on Friday, May 28). start.

You can see the launch here and on the Space.com homepage, and on the Arianespace YouTube channel or the OneWeb website and YouTube channel. The launch webcast should start about 20 minutes in advance.

According to a OneWeb press release, the launch will take approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes for the Arianespace Soyuzu rocket to deploy the satellite into nearly polar orbit at four intervals. With the new launch, the constellation will be 218 satellites.

Prior to the launch by Arianespace and Starsem on May 27, 2021, a Soyuz rocket carrying 36 OneWeb Internet satellites is standing on the launch pad of Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome. (Image credit: Arianespace)

Arianespace has another release stating that the satellite will operate at an altitude of about 280 miles (450 km). The planned altitude of the satellite is about the same as the 250 miles (400 km) altitude of the International Space Station operating in another orbit with an inclination of about 52 degrees.

OneWeb plans to provide satellite-based Internet access to traditionally underserved areas north of the 50th parallel, the company said. “These regions include the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Ocean and Canada. Global services to continue in 2022,” OneWeb added in a statement.

The company said it plans to launch the service in the north in June. Thursday’s flight is part of the company’s Five to 50 program, which serves commercial organizations in the northern region with bands such as 3G, LTE, 5G and Wi-Fi.

Flight ST32 is the fourth OneWeb launch since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2020. The company is currently owned by the British government and Indian telecommunications company Bharti Global. We have also significantly reduced the number of satellites we plan to launch into space, bringing the first tranche to 650.

Prior to the OneWeb Launch 7 mission lift-off on May 27, 2021, a stack of 36 OneWeb Internet satellites will be seen in the launch configuration. (Image credit: Arianespace)

OneWeb is one of many companies using a fleet of small satellites to provide broadband services. Some of its biggest competitors are SpaceX, which put another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday (May 26), and nine final launches to support the new Project Kyper Broadband Constellation. Amazon chose the United Launch Alliance last month.

