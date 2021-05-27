Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Benefits for Developers–Redmondmag.com





Microsoft announces Windows 10 benefits for developers

Microsoft announced some Windows 10 advances for developers during the week of the Build Developer Online Event.

Benefits include Project Reunion 0.8 preview, Windows Package Manager 1.0, Windows Terminal 1.9 preview, and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) enhancements.

In addition, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a Build keynote on Tuesday, “We will soon share one of the most important Windows updates of the last decade to expand economic opportunities for developers and creators. I hinted.

But he didn’t give any further explanation.

Project Reunion 0.8 PreviewProject Reunion is Microsoft’s solution to ease the efforts of Windows developers in light of the current split between the Win32 (Windows 7) model and the Universal Windows Platform (“modern”) model.

Project Reunion is still in preview, but as expected on Microsoft’s roadmap page, it’s progressing to version 0.8. It is currently described as preview version 0.5 (released in March) on Microsoft’s main GitHub repository page.

According to the announcement, testers can install preview version 0.8 via the “Project Reunion Visual Studio Template”.

The Project Reunion 0.8 preview includes support for unpackaged apps. This “makes it possible to use AppLifecycle, MRT Core, and DWrite Core in unpackaged (non-MSIX) apps,” Microsoft said.

App Lifecycle, MRT Core, and DWriteCore are Project Reunion components. The app lifecycle adds specific app activation and lifecycle features for your app. DWriteCore is the API used for text rendering and is an implementation of the DirectWrite DirectX API by reuniting the project. MRT Core indexes all resources in a packaged app and is described as “a streamlined version of the latest Windows resource management system.”

Microsoft previously explained that Project Reunion is not a new model for developers. Instead, it combines Win32 features with “latest” API technology to allow developers to use some of them without having to rewrite their Windows apps. Microsoft defines Project Reunion as “a set of libraries, frameworks, components, and tools that you can use in your apps to access powerful Windows platform features from any type of app on many versions of Windows.” ..

According to Microsoft’s roadmap, Project Reunion’s more complete WinUI3 features will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021, when Project Reunion 1.0 is expected to arrive.

Windows Package Manager 1.0 Microsoft announced this week the release of Windows Package Manager 1.0, Microsoft’s own “native” command-line interface-based application installer.

You might think that such an app installer already exists in Windows, but it was first introduced as a preview at last year’s build event. The user enters “winget install” and the name of the application to use the package manager to install the application on a Windows system. You can enter these installation commands using the winget client or the PowerShell console.

Currently, the Microsoft Community Repository has “more than 1,400 unique packages” that you can install.

Windows Package Manager 1.0 is available in the latest Windows Insider test builds. It is also available within the AppInstaller application in the Microsoft Store. There are other ways to get it.

“You can download and install Windows Package Manager from the release page on GitHub, or you can install the latest available version directly,” the announcement said.

Microsoft plans to distribute Windows Package Manager 1.0 through the Windows automatic update mechanism to Windows 10 machines running the “version 1809 or later” operating system version. Microsoft has already published details on how to manage using Group Policy.

Windows Package Manager is no substitute for other package managers that are free to use Microsoft’s repository of validated packages. It’s also just a command-line tool and doesn’t replace the Windows Store because it doesn’t have the ability to display marketing information.

Windows Terminal 1.9 Preview Microsoft announced the release of the Windows Terminal 1.9 Preview this week. It’s available from the Microsoft Store and its GitHub release page.

Windows Terminal is Microsoft’s more sophisticated command-line interface tool with color and font controls. According to Microsoft documentation, users can run other command line tools such as “Command Prompt, PowerShell, Windows Subsystem for Linux”.

In Windows Terminal version 1.9, users can set this as the “Windows default terminal emulator”. It comes with a new so-called “Quake Mode” shortcut that pops up your device via a keyboard combination (Windows key + `). Microsoft has also added an italic font option to the terminal’s default Cascadia Code font.

Windows Subsystem for Linux Perks The Windows subsystem for Linux is a Windows component that allows you to run Linux applications on Windows 10. Microsoft announced this week that the Windows subsystem for Linux now supports graphical user interface (GUI) -based Linux apps.

Microsoft uses “WSLg” as an abbreviation reference for Linux GUI app support in Windows Subsystem for Linux. It was devised to help developers test cross-platform apps while staying in Windows 10. GUI support was in preview in April. Microsoft does not explain whether this WSLg release is a preview release or a public release.

In addition, Microsoft has shown that the Windows Subsystem for Linux has “support for graphics processing unit (GPU) computing workflows.” GPU support is thought to help data scientists who may be running machine learning projects using the Linux environment.

GPU support on Windows Subsystem for Linux is clearly in preview. In addition to “AMD and Intel GPUs”, it is supported by “All major CUDA-based tools for ML acceleration on NVIDIA GPUs”.

Other DevPerks Microsoft and Qualcomm have created a Snapdragon developer kit for developers building Windows 10 apps on Arm-based PCs that use the Snapdragon processor. Helps developers port their apps to ARM64. This kit will be available from the Microsoft Store sometime this summer.

Microsoft also promoted the Windows Machine Learning (WinML) API that developers can use to deploy machine learning models in Windows applications. However, this is clearly not new, as Microsoft is already using it for current Windows 10 features such as Ink Recognition and Photos.

About the author

Kurt Mackie is a Senior News Producer for the Converge360 Group at 1105 Media.

