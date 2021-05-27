Coda’s Shishir Mehrotra and Madrona’s S. Somasegar talk about Google on Extra Crunch Live – TechCrunch





Collaboration software is very hot right now, but the space is also incredibly crowded. It may be difficult to get over the turmoil, but Coda managed to do so with $ 140 million in funding and a valuation of over $ 600 million.

Needless to say, we’re happy to hear from Coda CEO Shishir Mehrotra and Madrona investor S. Somasegar, who invested in the company’s Series C round, about the next episode of Extra Crunch Live.

Soma is Managing Director of Madrona and is responsible for investing in Snowflake, UIPath, Coda, Pulumi, Seekout and more. He invests in a wide range of categories, including machine learning, next-generation cloud infrastructure, future work, and robotic process automation.

Prior to Madrona, Soma spent 27 years at Microsoft as an SVP in the developer division. He has experience as both an operator and an investor and has a lot of wisdom to convey in episodes.

Mehrotra is building a fairly large business, not only growing, but also directly competing with giants such as Google. Coda is collaborative document / spreadsheet software that appears to embrace GSuite. Prior to Coda, Mehrotra was a YouTube executive, and prior to that, he was a leader in Windows, Office, and SQL Server at Microsoft.

We’ll talk to them about financing products like Coda, why they attracted Soma to the platform, and how they work together today. There is also an extra crunch live pitch-off. Here, the audience can come to the “stage” and market their products. Mehrotra and Soma provide live feedback and, in the face of it, enable us all to be good at pitching in general.

The episode ends on June 2nd at 3:00 pm EDT / noon PDT and is accessible to everyone. However, only ExtraCrunch members can access this episode (and the entire ECL library) on demand. If you are not yet a member, please join us here.

Register here and hang out with us in episodes.

