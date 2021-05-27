AGRA Capital and Fallingst Technologies have announced a strategic partnership that leverages intellectual property assets to provide technology companies with an innovative financing approach that enables them to develop and generate the products they need.





Mission Viejo, California, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Fallingst Technologies, a leading advisory, wealth management and IP valuation services company, and AGRA Capital, a middle-market investment banking advisory group, are next-generation technology companies. We provide IP-backed debt financing advisory and valuation services for capitalization. Financing sizes for each client range from $ 20 million to over $ 100 million. The total size of this first tranche of client funding is targeted at $ 220 million.

The two companies believe that their debt structure, backed by innovative intellectual property rights, provides a more favorable financing option for companies in good financial condition and in need of alternative asset lending solutions. “We are pleased to work with Fallingst Technologies to provide advisory and evaluation services to our IP banking clients. Together with AGRA’s lending partners, these innovative lending will allow our clients to find the products they need in their respective markets. We will be able to fund development and sales creation, ”says Brian Hannan, co-founder and partner of AGRA Capital.

“We are grateful that our partnership with AGRA Capital is a leading IP-backed lending advisory and valuation services partner to support AGRA’s market engagement,” said Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies. Stated. Fallingst’s independent valuation services are designed to enable today’s innovative companies to take advantage of exciting leveraged finance options that uncover the marketability and value of intellectual property assets.

About AGRA Capital Advisor AGRA Capital veteran principals have been successfully involved in IP finance since 2012 in healthcare, intellectual property, technology, energy and natural resources. Jeffrey Ahlholm and Brian Hannan co-founded AGRA, is a principal of AGRA Capital, and a registered representative of BA Securities, LLC. Securities and investment banking services are provided through BA Securities LLC members FINRA and SIPC. AGRA CapitaLand and BA Securities LLC are separate non-affiliated companies.

About Fallingst Technologies Fallingst Technologies LLC is a leading advisory, asset management and IP valuation services company and management service provider for the IPRESTIGE Emerge Fund. Based in Mission Viejo, Calif., The company helps clients leverage their intellectual property assets and related technologies to take advantage of structured IP-backed undiluted lending transactions. Fallingst Technologies has extensive advisory and valuation service experience and knowledge in the design and implementation of IP valuation and valuation programs designed to provide maximum valuation and marketability of IP assets.

For more information on this venture capital opportunity, please email us. [email protected]..

Source Fallingst Technologies LLC

