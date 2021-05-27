Mountain lion invades home to “hunt” stuffed deer heads





This is the ultimate cat thief attempt.

A mountain lion was also found in a California dwelling trying to “hunt” stuffed wildlife on the walls of a house after news reports of a cougar jumping over a screen door in a Washington home on Tuesday. It was.

A mountain lion “broke through the glass window” into the house at around 12:20 am on Tuesday, according to a press release released by San Bruno police.

Subsequent reports from KTVU confirmed an alleged event with a surprised homeowner, identified only as Rose and Steve.

“My eyes stuck to this giant animal and I went,’What the hell is that?'” Rose said. Steve, of course, said, “Mountain lion on the couch.” I answered.

Rose told the outlet, after seeing “glass … everywhere,” put a high tail outside the room and “quickly made a U-turn into the bedroom.”

“”[The mountain lion] He went up into the living room and then, as you know, he felt trapped, so he was running around, he knocked over the TV and some things, “Steve told KTVU. I reported.

Fortunately, Steve was able to find the cat and quickly drive him out of the house without having to use the tranquilizer darts as in the Washington Cougar case. However, San Bruno police said in their report that the big cat was still loose.

Mountain lions are suspected of invading a California home to “hunt” stuffed deer heads hanging on the walls of the home. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / Getty Images

Police also reportedly have reason to believe that the animals were attracted to property after finding some stuffed heads in the windows.

“Mountain lions are believed to have entered the dwelling because of the heads of several large stuffed hunting trophies attached to the interior walls of the dwelling,” according to a San Bruno police news release.

Steve, with the heads of Elk and Bison on the house, admitted that the animals were only acting from their natural instincts.

“If you see something he might have thought, you can’t blame the animal, you know, it was a meal for him,” Steve told KTVU. “Wildlife had land before we did. We are invading [their homes].. “

Police in San Bruno also said other neighboring households should not be worried. “Mountain lion sightings are fairly common throughout Northern California, but this type of incident is unusual,” they reported.

“Mountain lions usually pose little threat to humans and generally avoid human interactions,” the news release added.

Police also provided tips to mitigate the risk of resident contact with cougars. This includes monitoring children and pets, installing outdoor lighting on the premises, and removing dense vegetation around the home.

Newsweek contacted the San Bruno police for additional comments, but they did not respond immediately in time for the announcement.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, a mountain lion that had been loose for two days was found in a local tree and safely captured by the local government. It was first discovered to be roaming the streets with a ring doorbell camera.

