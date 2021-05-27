New National Laboratory Supercomputer Near the Exascale Era Inch America





Perlmutter, the next-generation supercomputer to run between the most powerful planets, will be online at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The first deployment of a two-stage installation has begun this week for the advanced system used by the Department of Energy’s National Center for Energy Research and Science (NERSC) to investigate complex scientific phenomena and map the universe. I did.

Dion Harris, technical product marketing manager for high-speed computing at Nvidias, told the press conference to preview the new machine. We are really excited not only about the performance of the system, but also about the application and the overall science it enables.

Based on HPE Cray’s platform, which is designed using Nvidia technology and combines both nodes accelerated by a graphics processing unit and nodes with only a central processing unit, Perlmutter is data-centric computing and artificial. Built for intelligent workflows. NERSC recently confirmed that its expected performance is about three to four times that of the center’s current flagship supercomputing system, called Cori. Today, countries are moving from the petascale computing era, where the fastest supercomputers can perform billions of operations per second, to the new exascale era. An exascale system, which is about 1,000 times more powerful than a petascale supercomputer, can complete 1 billion operations per second.

Today we are celebrating the announcement of Phase 1. This is essentially the GPU-accelerated part. Therefore, based on that Phase 1, Harris explained that double-precision HPC performance of about 120 petaflops is expected. This will allow you to be in the top 5 of the current Top500 list.

The next phase of adding CPU-only nodes will take place later this year. When fully functional, when combined with over 6,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs, Perlmutter can deliver about 4 exaflops of performance. According to Nvidia, this will be the fastest on the planet to perform 16-bit and 32-bit mixed phase accuracy calculations used in some high-performance AI applications.

In addition to supporting internal experiments in California-based laboratories, Energys NERSC allocates computational time that interested researchers can apply to run projects on advanced systems.

Perlmutter is actually considered a kind of testbed for DOE’s exascale program, Harris said on the phone.

A blog post he wrote for Nvidia, published Thursday, confirms that in one planned pursuit, supercomputers will support the construction of the largest 3D map of the universe ever visible. Basically, Perlmutter processes data from a space camera, a Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, or what can be considered a DESI. The toolmap is intended to help you understand the dark energy, or what Harris called the mysterious physics behind the accelerated expansion of the universe.

The phenomenon, dark energy, was primarily discovered by Saul Perlmutter, a 2011 Nobel Prize-winning new machine piece, an astrophysicist still active at Berkeley Labs. The murals on the machine are meant to pay tribute to him and his team.

