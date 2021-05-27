Google, Shopify (SHOP), Square (SQ) Boost online shopping for Amazon





Google is using new tools to further drive e-commerce and partner with Shopify Inc., Square Inc. and others to start shopping more at search giant web properties.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Thursday that it will make it easier for sellers using Square, GoDaddy Inc., and WooCommerce to sell their products on Google Search, Maps, and YouTube. Last week, Google introduced the feature to Shopify sellers and is now adding ShopPay, a Canadian company’s payment product, as a consumer option. Google will also make more prominent purchase options on its site and add more ways to turn it into an e-commerce bazaar.

The strategy for Google and its allies is to stay on the pandemic e-commerce boom. Internet companies have built up to win more of this online shopping market, estimated by analyst EMarketer to be $ 4.89 trillion worldwide in 2021.

“Consumers can now buy directly online, on social media, search, video and maps. This is the future of retail. It’s entirely about consumer choice,” said Shopify President Harley Finkelstein. He said in an interview. “Google owns most of these digital town squares, where consumers spend their time.”

Over the last decade, Google has made various attempts to enhance its e-commerce and profitable advertising business, including distribution services and mega deals with retailers. Most attempts did not stick. Nevertheless, the company’s comparative shopping service has been subject to huge antitrust laws in Europe.

In early 2020, Google hired former PayPal executive Bill Ready to carry out its commerce efforts. One of Ready’s early decisions was to eliminate the charges Google charged sellers for listing on shopping services. Google said in April that it had seen an 80% increase in participating merchants over the past 12 months, including “significant growth” in small businesses.

Google does not disclose sales related to e-commerce. But according to the company, consumers have a clear desire to shop for their services more than a billion times a day.

Shopify’s Finkelstein called him on Ready’s first day at Google. When the two companies began negotiations, Shopify, which allows companies to launch e-commerce businesses, grew rapidly during the pandemic blockade. Shopify has 1.7 million merchant clients worldwide, and the Shop Pay feature has generated over $ 20 billion in total commercial value since 2017. In addition to its commerce partnership with Google, Shopify has announced a deeper partnership with Google Cloud.

For companies that sell online using Shopify, marketing through Google is also something that search giants don’t. Many merchants have to withstand pricing, control, and occasional direct competition with sales on online marketplaces. “I’m not nervous with Google,” Finkelstein said.

Of course, the implicit market is Amazon. Amazon is a Goliath retailer with a fast-growing third-party seller and advertising business. Amazon’s pricing and behavior has upset many merchants, but it remains a reliable destination for online shopping, a long-standing threat to Google’s core search business.

“When the e-commerce home page becomes Amazon.com, Google loses,” said Bryan Wiener, CEO of e-commerce analytics firm Profitero. Still, Google’s strength may be to help companies that are already paying to promote their products on Google turn around and sell there. This is especially true for smaller, older businesses. “Going directly to consumers was much more difficult than many of them expected,” Wiener said.

Google uses a new tool that retailers sell directly on Google Maps[ショッピング]Allows you to list product features, inventory status, and valuations on tabs. Google will also add purchase capabilities to image search pages, which are historically non-commercial areas. Google said it is testing a service that places more purchasing features directly within the YouTube video platform.

However, for some brands, Google search advertising remains the most desirable property. Google hits the paid image carousel at the top of many commercial query search and shopping page results. Eugene Furman, marketing chief of Xena Workwear, a women’s apparel line based in Milwaukee, said: According to Farman, online brands spend about $ 10,000 a week marketing on Google, and regularly double or triple their sales.

Like Amazon, Google sells its own consumer devices such as phones, thermostats, and WiFi routers. Ready described this as a “small slice” of its shopping service. “We are not retailers,” he said. “We don’t want to be a retailer.”

Lady refused to discuss whether Google had further plans for shipping and fulfillment, but he and Finkelstein said the two companies were looking for more scope for collaboration. Google recently had a significant shopping partnership with Wal-Mart until it was resolved.

