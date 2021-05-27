Austin Innovation: Two Notable Companies





It’s no secret that Austin has become a hotspot for innovation and growth, and this year seems to be no exception.

The capital of Lone Star currently has more than 3,000 technology companies. And while they are all noteworthy, there are some that are currently in the spotlight and for good reason. Among innovative products, recent exciting announcements and passionate employees, these companies have a lot to offer. The best place? Both are actively employed in different positions by engineering, marketing and sales teams.

Below, we’ve highlighted why readers need to pay special attention to these thriving tech companies from this month onwards.

invicti

Company Profile: Invicti uses proprietary technology to keep the Internet secure and run web applications smoothly. Through two products, Netsparker and Acunetix, this global company helps organizations automate detection, streamline operations, anticipate threats, and act swiftly. Headquartered in Austin, it currently has offices in Malta, Turkey and London and employs more than 290 people worldwide.

News: March, Invicti, Inc. Announced that it was ranked 16th on the magazine’s 2nd Annual 5000 Regionals: Texas list. It ranks the fastest growing private sector based in the state. Invicti CEO Ferruh Mavituna changed a company’s web security game by enabling companies to protect thousands of web applications without the need for a large security team in a company press release. It was.

Diverse cultures: In an environment where every member of the team represents the intersection of different identities, we strive to treat every employee as an individual and provide the best possible work, said Trae Diede, US Human Resources Manager, previously BuiltIn. Told to. Our philosophy is to improve the careers of our employees and secure the Internet if we can consistently maintain an environment where all employees can focus on doing their best in line with your personal beliefs and identities. To support the construction.

optimisation

Company Profile: Acquired by Episerver in 2020, Optimizely is an platform that provides testing tools to help you identify how certain decisions affect your customer journey, such as mobile apps and websites. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the world, including Australia, Sweden and Vietnam.

News: Earlier this year, Optimizely announced that it had acquired customer data platform Zaius. With this acquisition, Optimizely will be able to seamlessly combine all of its digital data into one platform. Using Zaius as part of Optimizely’s digital experience platform has made it easier and faster to add customer context to digital decisions that maximize ROI, said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. Stated in a press release from.

Passionate: Optimizely is committed to creating an environment where each employee is passionate about their work. As a leadership team, we are deeply committed to creating a culture based on inclusion, experimentation, innovation, and the feeling of risk-taking power, Chief Human Resources Officer Erin Flynn told Built-in. It was. To be successful, we must be extraordinary performers. And to be an extraordinary performer, passionate people need to pave the way.

