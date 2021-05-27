What critics say about Google’s hybrid work strategy





Photo: Miscellaneous photos

What are the criteria for setting standards for hybrid work planning? It’s too early to say, but companies like Google have come to the forefront of hybrid working approaches, at least in publishing them. Whether they work or not is another story that goes a few months ahead for Google and others who tend to set industry standards.

How Google approaches hybrids

A search engine giant with about 140,000 employees as of March shared an approach to hybrid work in a blog post from CEO Sundar Pichai earlier this month.

The main principles are:

3 days in the office, 2 days elsewhere: Most Google employees spend about 3 days in the office and 2 days in the place where they work best. With an internal focus on collaboration, product areas and features help teams decide when to meet in the office. Due to the nature of the work, some roles may require you to be in the field at least three days a week. Request for location change: By mid-June, Google will have a process in place that allows employees to apply for a move to another office. In granting approval, they take into account whether they can reach their business goals in the new location and whether your team has the right infrastructure on the site to support your work. Pichai writes. Applying for full remotework: It was easy to get a remotework opportunity in 2020, but this year Google needs to apply for full remotework. Managers evaluate whether remote work can support team and business goals. Compensation is adjusted according to the employee’s new location. Weeks where you can work from anywhere: Google employees can work anywhere for up to four weeks in a week with the approval of their manager.

Pichai said the change would bring about 60% of Google employees to the office a few days a week, another 20% to work in the new office, and 20% to work from home. ..

He added that the future of work is flexible. The above changes are the starting point for us to do our best work and enjoy it.

This is actually an approach updated from the report that surfaced in April. After that, Google reportedly planned to require employees who want to work remotely for more than 14 days a year to submit a formal application form after September 1.

Related Articles: Five Principles for Guiding Decisions in Building a Hybrid Workplace

Why do you work for 3 days?

According to David Niu, CEO of employee engagement software company TINYpulse, Google’s hybrid approach allows employees to use their time and flexibility to adapt to face-to-face work. Employees will also understand that there is an overview process for applying to be temporary or fully remote, and Google will also increase employee flexibility through reset dates and intensive hours. Provided other support points.

But why 3 days? Why do you set the number of working days per week to 3 days?

“There was little justification as to why the three days were chosen,” Niu said. “Returning to work is a complex process. Given the significant impact of the transition to face-to-face work on the lives of employees, they want to have a say in that process. Before developing a return to work plan. , The organization is an employee to understand the needs and concerns of employees. “

Another potential issue for Google employees may be that the leadership of the company determines how long they will be in the office for a particular role. “Employees can remain unfair,” Niu said. Google’s leadership needs to be transparent and communicative so that employees can see the decision-making process as fair and justified. “

The number of days set in the office is limited

According to Bill Wagner, CEO of customer and employee experience software provider LogMeIn, Google has a 3-day / 2-day remote schedule for employees who need the flexibility they’ve experienced over the past year. There are limits, but more importantly, hiring.

LogMeIn, like thousands of other companies, moved to a long-term remote-centric status in 2020. What is the final result? It began recruiting the best talents that could be found, without factoring in proximity to the office. Today, we have new leaders who play key roles in the CFO, CMO, CISO, and Vice President of Engineering. These leaders were not found if the company was looking for someone who might be in the office on a regular basis.

“We trust these leaders to effectively run large organizations remotely, and we extend that trust to our employees,” Wagner said. “Google isn’t the only one concerned about whether employees in new locations can reach their business goals, but as leaders, trust the team and data that remote employees can meet those demands. is needed.”

Related article: The future of work can be hybrid

Great flexibility and better transparency

David Rosenblatt, Principal Solutions Architect for Digital Workspaces at World Wide Technology, an employee technology and service provider, said Google has a high-performance culture of trust that allows it to tackle more flexible working models. Said. He said the culture revives in behavior and relationships between managers and employees, and the entire flexibility model is feasible only for Google’s collaborative culture. According to Rosenblatt, they excel at building creative and innovative spots in physical space.

It’s transparency that Google can work on hybrid work plans, he said, “there may be roles that may require you to be in the field at least three days a week due to the nature of your work.” ..

“In the relationship between employers, such decisions should be consistent,” Rosenblatt said. “Otherwise, it opens up the possibility of bias and the level of flexibility that can vary from manager to leader. For example, a more structured approach based on the workforce persona is full of who. Provides a framework for deciding what can be remote in time.-Time or no time.

According to Rosenblatt, such a process sets up a framework based on real-world work elements, such as a dynamic persona model, and removes this ambiguity for both Google leadership and Google employees.

Ultimately, the move from remote to hybrid poses a dilemma for most businesses. From anywhere in 2020, the flexibility we have given our employees to work full-time is suddenly regained. Can they just bring the employee back to the office? What happened to all those promises of empathy? Google’s application process is formal and seems incompatible with the flexibility and choices that have been advertised, Rosenblatt added.

Will Google Alienate Employees?

If Google or any other company mandates specific schedules for in-office and remote days, you run the risk of alienating valuable employees who have adapted to the remote work lifestyle. According to Wagner, they may eventually look for a new company that allows for that flexibility. Wagner added that while companies are still experimenting with different approaches, the importance of employee personal choice and flexibility cannot be overlooked.

Some may need to stay completely remote, and it should remain an option, Wagner said. We know that many job seekers seek flexibility, as do the majority of the workforce today. The days of having to spend time commuting to sit at a desk and become independent are over. With the ability to exercise more, rescheduling to meet parenting needs, and even reducing emissions, remotework has too many benefits to return to that state. These fully remote benefits should not be reduced to just four weeks a year.

Related article: Are you planning to return to the office?Don’t forget to do this

Hybrids need a thoughtful collaboration strategy

Another major concern for organizations adopting a hybrid work model is the gap between internal and remote employees. Brian Muse, chief technology officer at Robin, the workplace platform, said 60% of employees are ready to work face-to-face several days a week while the rest of the employees are working remotely or new. He said he needed to be aware of this. place.

The CTO works with facilities, IT teams, and HR teams to design a consistent workplace experience across the group, making the workplace seamless, simple, and mobile, and employees get the job done on their favorite devices. Muse says he needs to be able to do it. New guidelines for compensation adjustment should take into account location, experience, roles and expertise. “

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed every company into a hybrid workplace, Muse said. But “now that employees are accustomed to the benefits of working from home, they are no longer willing to return to business as usual,” he added. Allowing workers to work full-time from anywhere without being remote is a good, low-risk experiment for the company that is likely to provide insight into future improvements in the hybrid work model. “

There is no perfect formula

According to David Nour, CEO of business consultant Nour Group, it’s good for Google to deliberately focus internal time on collaboration, helping to provide product areas and features to help teams meet. Is a wise idea.

My question is, what about employees who continue to feel uncomfortable with meeting in person, or who are vaccinated about it, Noor said. How do they fit into this hybrid working model?

If you leave the door open for complete remote work, Google can cast a much wider global net for talent, Nour added. Many of their sharpest technical talents will not want to come to the office and it can be very productive to keep working from anywhere.

What is the conclusion? According to Noor, the entire journey of employee experience (EX) has initially shifted significantly towards the home, which is a touchstone from interviews and recruitment to onboarding, management, performance evaluation and development opportunities. It has a spillover effect on every aspect of the moment. , Peer reviews, awards, promotions, and leaving the company if employee values ​​and priorities no longer match the organization.

A real opportunity to rethink your job

But many organizations think it’s completely wrong to get back to work, Noor finds. There will be no return, he added.

Everything came from this epic global experiment … and it worked surprisingly well, he said. If someone magically wants to return to the physical office tomorrow, they’re joking.

When employees want / need collaboration, they may be willing to participate, but employers need to provide sufficient value for the results from those collaboration opportunities. I don’t have to wear professional clothes, drive, park, and come chat, Noor said. You can do that in 5 minutes via zoom.

According to Noor, the real opportunity is to rethink, rethink, and reinvent the job. How can we focus on results and value creation, and often devalue activities, rather than simple outputs? How can you create a micro-enterprise that is driven by an independent P & L, focuses on a common mission or vision, and where micro-enterprise members share the profitability of the micro-enterprise? How can autonomy and shared services compete for micro-enterprises and increase opportunities to explore external opportunities?

“In essence, how do you create a new operating model for your in-house venture mindset, skillsets, and roadmap in the post-pandemic world?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos