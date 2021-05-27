Quark-gluon plasma flows like water, according to a new study





What is quark-gluon plasma, a hot soup of elementary particles that the Big Bang formed after a few microseconds in common with tap water? Scientists say it’s the way it flows.

A new study published today in the journal SciPostPhysics highlighted the surprising similarity between quark-gluon plasma, the first substance believed to fill the early universe, and water coming from our faucets.

The viscosity of a fluid, a measure of fluid fluidity, and a ratio of densities determine fluid flow. Both quark-gluon plasmas have about 16 orders of magnitude higher viscosity and density than water, but researchers have found that the two fluids have the same viscosity-density ratio. This suggests that one of the most exotic states of matter known to exist in our universe will flow out of your faucet, much like water.

The materials that make up our universe are made up of atoms consisting of nuclei with electrons that orbit. Atomic nuclei are composed of protons and neutrons, which are collectively called nucleons, and these are composed of quarks that interact with each other via gluons. At very high temperatures, it is about one million times hotter than the center of the sun quark, and the gluons are separated from the parent nucleon, forming a thick, hot soup called the quark-gluon plasma.

Immediately after the Big Bang, the early universe is believed to be filled with incredibly hot quark-gluon plasma. It was then cooled after microseconds and formed the components of all matter found in our universe. Since the early 2000s, scientists have been able to ly reproduce quark-gluon plasmas using large particle colliders. This provided new insights into the state of this exotic material.

The normal matter we encounter on a daily basis is thought to have properties that are very different from the quark-gluon plasma found in the early universe. For example, fluids such as water are dominated by the behavior of atoms and molecules that are much larger than the particles found in quark-gluon plasmas and are held together by weak forces.

However, recent studies have shown that despite these differences, the viscosity-to-density ratio known as kinematic viscosity is close for both quark-gluon plasmas and regular liquids. This ratio is important because the flow of fluid is not only dependent on viscosity, but is governed by the Navier-Stokes equation, which includes density and viscosity. Therefore, if this ratio is the same for two different fluids, these two fluids will flow the same even if they differ significantly in viscosity and density.

Importantly, it is not just the viscosity of the liquid that matches the viscosity of the quark-gluon plasma. In fact, the viscosity of a liquid can vary by orders of magnitude depending on the temperature. However, there is one very special point that has a nearly universal lower bound on the viscosity of a liquid. Previous studies have shown that at that limit, fluid viscosity is governed by basic physical constants such as Planck’s constant and nucleon mass. It is these natural constants that ultimately determine whether a proton is a stable particle and govern processes such as star nucleosynthesis and the creation of essential biochemical elements necessary for life. Recent studies have found that it is this universal lower limit of the viscosity of normal fluids such as water that has been found to be close to the viscosity of quark-gluon plasma.

Professor Koschatrachenko, a professor of physics at Queen Mary University of London and the author of a recent treatise, said: A universal lower limit for the viscosities of both normal liquids and quark-gluon plasmas. “

“This study provides a very rare and fun example of making quantitative comparisons between very different systems,” continues Professor Matteo Baggioli of Universidad Autnomade Madrid. “Liquids are described by fluid mechanics and leave many unsolved problems that are currently at the forefront of physics research. Our results show that the general principle is complex, such as the flow of liquids of exotic types of substances. Shows the power of physics to transform into specific predictions about various properties, such as quark glue-on plasma. “

Understanding quark-gluon plasmas and their flow is currently at the forefront of high energy physics. The strong force between quarks and gluons is described by quantum chromodynamics, one of the most comprehensive physical theories in existence. However, although quantum chromodynamics provides a strong theory of nuclear force, it is very difficult to solve and understand the characteristics of quark-gluon plasma using this alone.

“Current results are believed to provide us with a better understanding of quark-gluon plasmas,” added Professor Vadim Brazhkin of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “The reason is that the liquid has the lowest viscosity and corresponds to a very special regime of liquid dynamics that we have recently understood. The similarity with QGP is that the particles of this exotic system are similar to tap water. It suggests that it works. ”

The study reveals new details about what happened in the first microseconds of the Big Bang. More info: Kostya Trachenko et al, Liquid similarity at kinematic and minimum viscosities of quark-gluon plasma, SciPost Physics (2021). DOI: 10.21468 /SciPostPhys.10.5.118

