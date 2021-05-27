Does LeBron James wear Apple’s secret unreleased earphones?





These headphones are unheard of, but LeBron James already has a pair-or fans believe so.

In the legendary basketball Instagram gallery posted Wednesday, hawk-eye technicians believe they’ve found Apple’s rumored Beats Studio Buds in James’ ears.

Beats Studio Buds hasn’t been officially introduced yet, but a photo posted today on LeBron James’ Instagram account shows that NBA superstars are wearing unreleased in-ear headphones. In his Instagram account, companies like Apple don’t mind offering rich and well-known products (like LeBron) for display on social media.

Neither James, 36, nor Apple immediately returned a post request for comment.

The company hasn’t confirmed its existence, but headphones have been rumored among Apple detectives since 2014, Sun reported. There are rumors that when it hits the market, it includes an oval charging case and is available in red, white, or black.

LeBron James, 36, of the Los Angeles Lakers, is watching NBAE via Getty Images during a match against the Toronto Raptors on May 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Those who closely follow the development of headphones believe that the company may finally unveil its headphones at next month’s Virtual Developer Conference — WWDC 2021.

This week’s FCC report suggests that they may be correct. The report submitted by Apple included two internal Apple reference numbers (A2512 and A2513) and a package image and product design for a device called Beats Studio Buds. ..

But of the 1.7 million accounts that liked James’s post over the past day, those who knew his best secret tech didn’t learn it from the image captions.

Take the opportunity, believe and control. Then take part in the marathon and grind it until it’s over! James wrote.

Also this week, James called for greater protection for players in the NBA after fans threw popcorn at Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.

