Google Survey: People Want Separate Work and Life Phone Profiles





Over the past year, the separation of work and life has become increasingly difficult for people, and as hybrid work becomes the norm, it can continue. Google investigated this event and found that most users wanted to separate their work and personal life on their mobile phones. The profile serves as one possible solution.

Google’s user experience research team has partnered with Qualtrics to survey more than 3,000 smartphone users around the world for their isolation, privacy and happiness preferences. This includes those who use the Android work profile feature and those who do not use “other mobile operating systems” such as iOS that do not have equivalent functionality.

Overall, 70% of the various user groups surveyed said they prefer a phone user interface (UI) that clearly separates work and personal apps and data over a non-separable UI. Users said that a clear distinction between work and personal apps and data can improve digital well-being and balance personal life and work.

We found that 68% of employees “use one smartphone for both work and personal purposes.” This is because 62% of respondents who say “it’s difficult to completely disconnect from work outside business hours” use their mobile device for work purposes whenever or very often when they’re not working strictly. I answered that I am using it.

“Two in three employees (62%) use their phones all the time or very often when they are not working. Also, almost half of all employees use their mobile phones shortly after waking up. 40% continue to use their mobile phones after work, and about one-third use their mobile phones for work on weekends. “

Other benefits of maintaining isolation include avoiding sending emails from the wrong account and other “unnecessary mistakes”. Another advantage is that the phone is clearly separated so that the user can be “more aware of the data” in the job profile and know that the employer can view the data. We also appreciate the ability to turn off these notifications (email, chat, etc.) when not in that mode.

For example, 63% of work profile users are aware that work app usage (data captured by work apps) is displayed in IT, but non-work profile users are also on the phone. Only 39% use work apps.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos