Entrepreneurs first bet on India’s innovative technology entrepreneurship





When Entrepreneur First (EF), the world’s leading talent investor, launched its business in India in 2019, its mission was to enable and scale up the technology entrepreneurship in India. Businesses with pandemics around the world need to readjust their expectations and strategies.

So far, EF has helped more than 200 Indians on their entrepreneurial journey and invested in 34 state-of-the-art technology start-ups in the country. Twenty-one of them emerged during the pandemic. “In fact, we have shown unprecedented investor interest in the recent cohort and held over 200 investor meetings with entrepreneurs,” said Esha Tiwary, general manager of EF India.

The last two cohorts of EF India, a six-month paid program for entrepreneurs looking to build technology start-ups, launched in August 2020 and February 2021, respectively. We saw many innovative start-ups leveraging AI, machine learning (ML), robotics, virtual reality (VR) and other cutting-edge technologies. Despite the pandemic issue, driven by an enthusiastic reaction, the company is all ready to launch its latest cohort in Bangalore on August 2, 2021.

Innovation opportunities

“Whether it’s the use of automation and data analysis in supply chain reinvention, or the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve telehealth and remote work solutions, the acceleration of technology use was unprecedented last year. There is no denying that it happened. In India, we are witnessing this change at Entrepreneur First, “added Tiwary.

According to a recent McKinsey article, the turmoil has created space for entrepreneurs, which is also happening in countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan and India. In many respects, pandemics are encouraging more entrepreneurs to build technology start-ups that offer scalable solutions across the industry.

“This can be seen as a silver backing in the current situation for young and aspiring entrepreneurs. There are great opportunities for innovation in terms of new products and services,” said Tiwali. Innovation is preparing for the “next normal”. This is an ever-evolving process, especially in current global uncertainty scenarios.

“The digital content space continues to grow, with a full range of innovative solutions, from creation tools to popularization tools. Similarly, consumer demand for smart solutions that facilitate remote work is increasing. Given that (this trend can last much longer), we look forward to seeing more innovation in this area, “says Tiwary.

In an era of telecommuting and social isolation, talent investors are also bullish on start-ups that enable them to build communities and help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Don’t forget the innovators in the financial solutions sector of India’s evergreen segment.

Daringly

The need is said to be the mother of invention, and today there is an urgent need for a technological entrepreneurial spirit that can help the world move forward. “Technology innovation and entrepreneurship have the power to drive the country’s economic recovery from Covid-19,” Tiwary asserted.

As changes in consumer behavior caused by pandemics push new business opportunities to the fore, technology-driven, risk-taking businesses become more powerful in keeping with changing business trends.

EF is betting on the progress of Indian entrepreneurs, driven by a “100% increase” in the number of applications to the cohort twice a year for the past two years. The company is currently looking for applications for a sixth cohort scheduled to begin in August 2021. The rewards are much higher-the benefits of a starter in an undeveloped market. “

EF’s commitment is to bring key stakeholders and investors into the early ecosystem to support the journey of talented and ambitious entrepreneurs. The company works with leading technology agencies to help build a new paradigm of entrepreneurship and innovation in India.

“While this year was challenging in one or more ways, our entrepreneurs have adapted to changing consumer behavior and uncertain market conditions and have shown incredible resilience. In light of the excitement we witnessed among aspiring and young entrepreneurs, we have extended the application date for the next cohort to July 15, 2021, “notified Tiwary.

You can apply for the EF Bangalore Cohort here.

