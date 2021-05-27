TCS Opens First European Innovation Center in Amsterdam





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) brings universities, businesses, start-ups and governments to Amsterdam’s latest innovation hub to help solve sustainability challenges using digital technology.

Indian IT services giant has announced that it will open a new hub in Amsterdam’s innovation network following the delay caused by the Covid crisis.

Focusing on the sustainability challenges facing organizations, it will be the first of a network of hubs known as TCS paceports in Europe.

Pace is an umbrella of TCS innovation with a network of centers called ports, created to bring together an ecosystem of professionals from different disciplines.

The Amsterdam Center has joined the Tokyo hub, which was established in November 2018, and the New York hub, which focuses on financial and retail technology.

Focusing on smart cities and robotics, respectively, the Toronto and Pittsburgh hubs will join the network in the coming months.

Approximately 70 universities, more than 2,000 start-ups, large technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft, corporate customers and governments are involved in the TCS paceport network worldwide.

TCSCTO’s Ananth Krishnan, who leads the initiative, told Computer Weekly that these are physical and virtual spaces where various stakeholders can come together to work on a particular subject.

He added that the Amsterdam Center reflects the region’s sustainability expertise.

Krishnan said the center has a wide range of skills, including marketing professionals, design thinking professionals, and people with business knowledge.

He said it was a place we could be proud of. There is a lot of design thinking about the problem, and there is also business domain and context expertise.

Researchers, student internships and ecosystem specialists who can promote creative sessions also live in the center.

The TCS describes the innovation strategy as follows: To find the answer to a customer’s question, we need to integrate computing with some science. The answers that evolve into intellectual property form part of the many innovation feeds that power our business.

Each paceport also has a startup accelerator to support tech startups, but the ultimate goal is for TCS customers to benefit from the resulting ideas and potential services. According to Krishnan, it’s the customers who take advantage of this highly creative environment.

Ideas coming out of the center may be taken over and developed by the organizations involved, apart from TCS, or TCS may decide to move something forward and create new services. He said. It could be bigger than any organization could move forward, and it could be multilateral, he added.

Krishnan said TCS is at the crossroads of industry and technology, making it a good place to organize the ecosystem as an enabler.

He said we have the privilege of working with the world’s largest organizations and governments. We have access to corporate, government and philanthropic spaces. As a technology company, we are also part of the solution.

The Amsterdam Center is not the last, but more planned around the world. According to Krishnan, more is coming and we hope it will be a physical / digital space where the pace is booming.

David McIntire, IT Services Research Director at Nelson Hall, said TCS’s first European paceport is expected to become the region’s digital innovation hub. He said the pace network has evolved from TCS’s innovation and co-creation location strategy.

TCS takes an organic approach considered in setting the paceport, demonstrating its ability as a client’s full service partner in the process of digital transformation.

