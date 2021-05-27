Police visit threats, recent events threaten freedom of speech: Twitter





The day after Facebook-owned WhatsApp approached court to challenge the traceability clause of the new IT rules, another U.S. social media giant Twitter called a visit to the Delhi police office a threatening tactic in India. A “potential threat” to the freedom of speech of employees and Twitter users.

Currently, we are concerned about recent events regarding Indian employees and the potential threat to the freedom of expression of the people we serve. Alongside many of the civil society in India and around the world, we are concerned about the use of threatening tactics by police in response to the enforcement of our Global Terms of Service and the core elements of the new IT rules. A Twitter spokeswoman said he would propose to change these regulatory elements to ban free and public conversations.

We believe it is important to continue constructive dialogue with the Government of India and adopt a collaborative approach. A spokeswoman said it was the joint responsibility of elected civil servants, industry and civil society to protect the interests of the people.

A Twitter statement asks executives to take part in a congressional complaint in response to a allegation tweeted by the BJP leader of a toolkit project to hurt the prime minister by knocking on Delhi and Gurgaon offices by Delhi police. It was announced 5 days after the notification was issued. government.

Police also asked Twitter for information on why they labeled the tweets that caused the toolkit’s allegations against Congress as manipulated media, including by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Ministry of IT asked Twitter to remove the label because law enforcement was investigating the issue, and this action not only undermines Twitter’s credibility as a neutral and impartial platform, but also acts as an intermediary. Said to put a question mark on the status of. .. However, these tweets have a manipulated media label.

In accordance with Twitter’s policy, label manipulation media will only be added if the content or tweet is modified in a way that is not true or if its context is changed in a completely different way than the original context. The IT ministry also questioned the process of labeling Twitter tweets and asked them to clarify who the fact checker behind the process was.

Meanwhile, Facebook Thursday launched a new way to tell if the content displayed on the timeline has been cross-validated by the fact checker. In a blog post, Facebook states that false or misleading content on COVID-19, vaccines, climate change, elections, and other topics reduces the chances of people seeing false information in the app.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are under pressure to enforce a set of government-issued guidelines. This includes requests to appoint key national executives, such as resident grievance officers, chief compliance officers, and nodes. contact person.

Although the enforcement deadline was Wednesday, Facebook has shown compliance with IT regulations, but continues to discuss some issues that require further involvement with the government.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, WhatsApp requires an intermediary to be able to identify the first originator of information on the platform, breaking end-to-end encryption, privacy and speech. He said it would unacceptably violate the user’s basic right to freedom.

Twitter said Thursday that it will strive to comply with the law, but remains within the global principles of transparency and will continue to empower all voices on the platform and protect privacy.

According to Twitter, the company is concerned about the requirements for criminal liability for individuals for content on the platform, the requirements for preventative surveillance, and the comprehensive authority to seek information about users. This is said to represent a dangerous overkill.

Apart from Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has promised to comply with Indian law and promises that the government will scrutinize and adapt its regulatory framework to respond to the technology situation. I said I did.

It’s clearly an early stage and our local team is working very hard … we always respect the local laws of every country we do business with and work constructively. There is a clear transparency report. We will emphasize that in our Transparency Report when responding to government requests, “Pichai said in a virtual meeting with selected reporters in the Asia-Pacific region. (With PTI)

