The power of Shokworks to transform cutting-edge platforms





New York, NY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-via NewMediaWire-Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) has announced a JV partnership with world-class IT provider Shokworks.

Since its establishment in 2012, Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) has built a reputation as a luxury real estate developer by creating unique real estate opportunities. President Oscarbrito has decades of experience, including at the Bulgari Hotel in London. However, this innovative leader turned to real estate companies more and sought to transform them to lead the technological transformation of the real estate market.

Metrospaces has found its own technology partner at Shokworks, a digital developer created by venture capital leader Alejandro Laplana. The partnership has led to the development of the most unique propeller technology in two years.

As part of this digital evolution, Metrospaces with Shokworks has launched two unique initiatives rooted in the latest propeller technology development.

Metro House redefines the world of symbiosis. The innovative platform allows professionals to find an ideal living space with pre-scrutinized roommates and accommodation styles tailored to their needs. The Metro House will be available in the summer of 2021.

Brito explained that younger generations are flocking to communal living as a way to live smarter and more efficiently. Metrohouse is the perfect partner for city professionals looking to monetize their existing real estate investments or find their own leasing opportunities.

Following the launch of Metrohouse, Pairing will launch a blockchain-certified signing service for real estate brokers and other professionals planned for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the first time in this type of platform, real estate portfolio tokenization will be possible and the investment process will be realized. It is more transparent and easier to access.

Democratization of the real estate investment process is the future of commercial real estate, explains Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana. Our highly secure platform gives everyone, from institutional investors to first-time real estate speculators, a meaningful opportunity to achieve an outstanding return on investment.

More information is available at Metrospaces.com.

Shokworks also led the Metrospaces rebranding. The company has a strong history as an industry turmoil in the digital space and recently launched a unique gamification platform with the Rivals Media Group. This is a VR platform with endless possibilities in Immersity, a geomessaging app that connects the digital and physical worlds with Rypplzz. Skill-based game, HighSpeed ​​Hands.

