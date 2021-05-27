GM and Lockheed collaborate to develop Moon Buggy





In this stunning new video released by NASA, on February 18, 2021, the engine’s patience rover can be seen approaching the surface of Mars due to a dangerous “sky crane operation.”Florida today

—

Lockheed Martin and General Motorzer have partnered to develop an all-electric moon buggy for the NASA Artemis mission, sending the first woman to the moon.

Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s commercial civil space, said at a virtual conference call Wednesday that “two women in a lunar rover will be iconic photographs of the Artemis generation. This is my vision.

This isn’t the first time GM has wheels on the moon. The company worked with Boeing to design a lunar rover driven by astronauts in a later Apollo program. At that time, the rover was only four miles from the landing site.

For future Artemis missions, NASA needs more powerful vehicles that can travel farther to explore the rugged Antarctic region of the Moon, where space agencies are planning to establish a base for the Moon. I will.

Illustration of two astronauts looking at a lunar rover envisioned by Lockheed Martin and General Motors on the moon. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Madhu Raghavan, GM’s Global R & D Group Manager, said gravity is different and needs to be taken into account when designing for the moon and space. Due to extreme temperature fluctuations, radiation in space is a challenge from a system design perspective. The system is designed to operate in vacuum and withstand the impact of an actual launch.

The Rover is designed to survive and operate during the long two-week nights of the month, which drops to -280 degrees Fahrenheit, and during the daytime temperatures of 260 degrees Fahrenheit.

It can also be an optional driver. Autonomous autonomous driving systems allow astronauts to spend valuable time on the moon doing other science and experiments by manipulating vehicles with or without people on board.

Lockheed-GM Rover is not a closed deal, but the two companies are ahead of potential competition, including other car companies like Ford and Tesla.

“This partnership can pave the way for mobility by actually considering the commercial environment that will emerge on the moon ahead of NASA’s future procurement and building this partnership before that.” Said.

