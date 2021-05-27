Dow, JP Morgan, Chevron, Google





For immediate release

Chicago, Illinois – May 27, 2021 – Sachs Research Director Sherazmian said, “Total revenue for the S & P 500 Index in the second quarter is expected to be + 58.6% year-on-year, with a + 17.4% increase in revenue. “.

Second Quarter Revenue Season Preview

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s earnings trend report. You can access a complete report with detailed historical performance and quotes for the current and upcoming periods. Click here >>>

The important points are as follows.

The market expects the strong earnings momentum seen in the first quarter reporting cycle to continue into the June quarter earnings season.

Companies are expected to not only outperform the seemingly rising second-quarter quotes, but also provide guidance to help raise second-half quotes.

Total revenue for the second quarter of the S & P 500 Index is expected to increase revenue by + 17.4% to + 58.6% year-on-year. This follows a + 48.4% revenue growth due to a + 10.1% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Most of the revenue growth in the second quarter is a quick comparison with the year-ago quarter, which showed the bottom of Covid-19’s revenue impact. However, Q2 estimates also reflect real growth, with total index revenue expected to increase by + 7.4% from the period prior to Covid 2019 Q2.

Nine of the 16 Sachs sectors, including technology (+ 28%), basic materials (+ 63.7%), medical (+ 21.7%), and retail, total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 before Covid in 2019 Expected to increase from the second quarter. (+ 22.7%), construction (+ 47.4%).

Sectors whose second-quarter 2021 revenue is expected to fall below the 2019 conglomerate include transportation (-69.1% down), consumer discretion (-52.1%), automobiles (-73.3%) and aerospace Includes (-22.2%) and conglomerates (-18%). ).

Forecasts for the second quarter and beyond have risen steadily, with current + 58.6% profit growth rising from + 50.6% at the end of March to + 41.6% at the beginning of January 2021.

Looking at the calendar year status of the S & P 500 Index, revenue is projected to increase + 33.5% for a + 10.1% increase in 2021 revenue and + 11.7% for a + 6.4% increase in 2022 revenue. In 2020, revenues were down 13.1% and revenues were down -1.7%.

The implicit “EPS” for the S & P 500 Index is calculated using the current 2021 P / E of 23.1X and the index close as of May 25, up from $ 135.90n in 2020 to $ 181.43. Using the same method, the index “EPS” will be $ 202.90 in 2022 (P / E is 20.7X). Multiples are calculated using the total market capitalization of the index and bottom-up revenue for each year.

We continue to believe that the positive revision of estimates since the second quarter of 2021 is part of the most reassuring earnings story for equity market investors. This is to provide the most compelling basis for a stock to retain and build its value.

The story continues

In most “normal” periods, you will see corrections to the negative estimates. In other words, the earnings estimate will go down. The opposite has been seen and estimates are up.

This is a reproduction of what we experienced in the first quarter, but keep in mind that the pace of positive revisions is stronger. In fact, this positive revision trend began last summer when the US economy began to break out of the pandemic blockade. The direction of the revision is the same, but the pace and scale of the positive revision is only accelerating and is expected to increase further in the second half of the year.

The same trend can be seen in the 2021 full-year estimates.

The most striking aspect of this favorable revision trend is the overall rise in estimates in most sectors. Of the 16 Sachs sectors, estimates have risen in 14 sectors since the beginning of the year, with the energy, foundation materials, construction, finance and technology sectors enjoying the largest proportional growth.

This phenomenon can be seen in quotes from Bellweather operators in various sectors. For example, if you look at the 2021 full-year EPS estimates for Dow Dow, JP Morgan JPM, Chevron CVX, and Alphabet GOOGL, you can see that the EPS estimates have increased by + 80.2%, + 22.7%, + 61.4%, and + 27.3%. .. Each for the past 3 months.

Big picture of revenue

The full-year 2021 growth outlook is steadily improving, and the earnings outlook remains favorable as the aforementioned revisions accelerated in the second half of the year.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with its affiliates (including broker dealers and investment advisors) and may conduct transactions involving the securities mentioned above on behalf of its clients.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources. You can choose to use these resources when making your own investment decisions. Zacks provides information about this resource in accordance with the Zacks Terms of Service Disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The potential for loss is inherent in the investment. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, tax advice, or recommendations for the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. There are no recommendations or advice as to whether there is a suitable investment for a particular investor. You should not assume that an investment in a security, company, sector, or market identified and described is profitable or profitable. All information is current as of this document and is subject to change without notice. The views and opinions expressed may not reflect the views and opinions of the entire company. Zacks Investment Research is not involved in securities investment banking, market making or asset management activities. These returns come from a fictitious portfolio of Zacks rank = 1 stocks that are rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not real equity portfolio returns. S & P500 is an unmanaged index. For the performance figures shown in this press release, please visit https://www.zacks.com/performance.

JPMorganChase & Co. (JPM): Free Equity Analysis Report Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Equity Analysis Report Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Equity Analysis Report Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Equity Analysis Report







