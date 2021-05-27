Top tech events join forces to drive innovation with European starters





London, Munich, Paris, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Three of the world’s premier conferences focused on technology and entrepreneurship will bring Europe’s entire network for startups, scale-ups, investments and innovation Announced an agreement to work together to promote globally.

Munich-based DLD, UK-based Founders Forum, and Paris-based Viva Technology have collaborated on content, promotion, and marketing to make all three one of the most important gatherings in the world. Maintain your character and community.

The official launch of the partnership will be next month, with both the Founders Forum and VivaTech hosting their flagship annual events (June 16-17 for FF, June 16-19 for VivaTech). I will. A global pandemic.

Steffi Czerny, Founder and Managing Director of DLD, said: “Especially in hotbeds of innovation like Europe, we live in an era where collaboration is more important than competition. DLD has a long history of its own European innovation ecosystem that requires more interconnection and international recognition. Working with two powerful players with the same strategic perspective, VivaTech and the Founders Forum, is a big step for me to build a new and powerful bridge across the continent. “

Brent Hoverman, co-founder and executive chairman of the Founders Forum, said: , This year and in the future “

Maurice Lvy, co-founder of VivaTech, said: A partnership between DLD and the Founders Forum is almost mandatory. The collaboration between Steffi and Brent, yes, shows that we will collaborate in Europe and become home to innovators, scale-ups and tech entrepreneurs.

This combination will make Europe a place for speakers, investors, start-ups, exhibitors and visitors. “

About Viva Technology-In just four years, VivaTech has become Europe’s largest startup and technology event and is globally recognized as a powerful catalyst for innovation for business transformation, startup growth, and the public good. VivaTech meets annually in Paris to bring together business leaders, start-ups, investors, researchers and thinkers from around the world to provide a unique experience that combines inspiration, networking and innovation discovery. Starting in 2021, VivaTech will be enhanced with a digital platform that brings together a larger community of innovators. In 2019, VivaTech has already reached 231 million worldwide, attracting 124,000 visitors, including more than 13,000 start-ups, 3,000 venture capital firms and 2,500 journalists from 124 countries. The fifth edition of VivaTech will take place June 16-19, 2021.

About the Founders Forum-The Founders Forum is an event-driven global community of founders, companies and global leaders, up-and-coming talents and senior investors from across the technology landscape where ideas are shared, supported and realized. Since 2005, the Founders Forum has hosted flagship London forums and invitation-only forums in cities around the world, including New York, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Helsinki, Hong Kong and Beijing. In 2021, the 15th Anniversary of Founder Forum London will be held June 16-17.

About DLD-DLD (Digital, Life, Design) is a conference platform for multifaceted and critical discussions on global opportunities and challenges in a technology-driven era. As an interdisciplinary and internationally connected community, DLD holds conferences and events at destinations such as Munich, Tel Aviv, New York, Palo Alto Singapore and Brussels, foresight, business leaders, political decision makers and opinion makers. For crossover conversation and inspiration, connecting scientists and artists.

DLD is part of Hubert Burda Media, a German-based internationally operated media and technology company, co-founded in 2005 by DLD’s Managing Director Steffi Czerny. DLD has gained international success and reputation, especially thanks to its three chairmen, publisher Hubert Burda, tech investor Yossi Vardi, and Hubert Burda Media CEO Paul-Bernhard Kallen.

