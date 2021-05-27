Rookie NASA Astronaut Keila Baron Flying on SpaceX Crew 3 Mission to Space Station





Cape Canaveral, Florida NASA has selected new astronaut Keila Baron as the fourth crew member to fly on the next Crew 3 mission to SpaceX’s International Space Station.

Baron joins NASA astronauts Rajachari (commander of the mission) and Tom Marshburn (pilot), and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer (mission specialist). I will. ). Baron is also a mission specialist.

Crew-3 will be launched on October 23 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida if everything goes according to plan. The four astronauts will take off on a brand new Crew Dragon spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA astronaut Keila Baron is trained in EVA at the NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. (Image credit: NASA / Bill Ingalls)

NASA’s initial hope was to allocate a fourth seat to Russian astronauts, but NASA could not agree in time for the agreement with Roscosmos.

Baron, a U.S. Navy Major when NASA chose to join the Astronauts in 2017, blows up her first space flight. The Crew 3 mission will also be the first flight of Chari and Maurer. Marshburn, the only veteran astronaut on board, has already visited the space station twice.

As a crew member of Expedition 66, the quartet will conduct research at the International Space Station for about six months and rescue the four Crew 2 astronauts launched in April. The crew made the first history of riding a reused dragon, but for this flight SpaceX created a new capsule.

(From left to right _ NASA astronaut Raja Chari, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, and NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn will also fly on SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission (Image credit: NASA). / ESA)

Crew 3 will be followed by a two-month demo 2 test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Benken and Doug Harley in May 2020, and Crew 1 mission that sent the first mission, followed by SpaceX Crew Dragon and NASA. Mark the third operational mission of the commercial crew program. A group of four astronauts on the space station for a six-month stay. NASA has contracted SpaceX for at least six Crew Dragon flights, allowing you to choose more flights depending on your program’s future needs.

Crew 3 may be NASA’s next astronaut flight, but SpaceX will carry another crew in September. Its mission, known as Inspiration 4, will be the first all civilian crew to fly into space. A group of four astronauts Jared Issacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski will fly the Earth for three days and explode from Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center.

Just a month later, Crew-3 heads to the International Space Station.

